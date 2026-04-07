The Last of Us: Prequel rumors about Joel and Tommy

Insiders and fans are discussing the future of the series following cryptic hints from Neil Druckmann, with a particular focus on the 20 years between the outbreak and Ellie's appearance. The potential for a prequel about the brothers Joel and Tommy is currently considered one of the most exciting approaches for a future Naughty Dog project.

Neil Druckmann fueled the rumor mill kürzlich with an Instagram post showing a sketch from the pitch phase 23 years ago – accompanied by the comment: “There are still stops on the road ahead.” While the community is puzzling over a possible “The Last of Us: Part III”, industry experts like Tom Henderson are bringing a completely different, narratively appealing direction into play in current discussions: a prequel.

The 20-year gap as narrative gold

The biggest criticism of a direct sequel to "The Last of Us: Part II" is often the feeling that Ellie's story has been told. In contrast, there's a gap of two decades between the prologue of Part 1 (Sarah's death) and the encounter with Ellie.

During this time, Joel and Tommy transformed from desperate survivors into the hardened duo we know. Tom Henderson stressed aptly summarized in the podcast: "The richest story in the entire saga has yet to be told. And that is the prequel story."

A game that explores Joel's moral decline and break with Tommy would not only provide fan service but also allow deeper insights into the mechanics of the world before the establishment of the quarantine zones.

Between technological stagnation and the PS6 horizon

A new "The Last of Us" game is often inextricably linked to Sony's hardware strategy. Since Naughty Dog is currently working on their new IP "Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet," a release close to the PlayStation 6 is becoming increasingly likely. Henderson speculates that a potential Part III or prequel could not become an absolute system seller for the new console generation until 2028 at the earliest.

However, this raises a legitimate question: How many more times can Sony remaster the existing installments before players become oversaturated? The "PlayStation 6 Edition" of Parts I and II seems almost destined to become an inevitable, albeit uninspired, running gag in the industry.

Why a prequel makes sense from a gameplay perspective

From a gameplay perspective, a prequel offers enormous opportunities. Instead of playing a protector towards a child, we could experience a tactical interplay between two adult, ruthless fighters. We could witness the slow decline of civilization and the emergence of the factions (Fireflies, Hunters) firsthand, and Naughty Dog wouldn't have to desperately try to deepen Ellie's trauma, but could instead focus on the harsh struggle for survival in the early years.

A prequel would be a commercial sure thing and narratively more sensible than a forced Part III. But let's be honest: Naughty Dog is taking its time. A major release before 2027 or 2028 is hardly to be expected. The biggest risk remains that Sony will devalue the franchise with constant remasters on every new hardware generation before the actual story continues. And who knows, maybe in the end we won't get a new The Last of Us, but rather the fulfillment of a wish for "Uncharted 5".

Would you rather see what happens to Ellie after the events in Santa Barbara, or are you more interested in the dark past of Joel and Tommy?