The Last of Us Season 3: Cast for Lev and Yara announced – Trans character will be played by a woman

The roles of siblings Yara and Lev in HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us Season 1 have been cast. This secures two of the most emotionally significant key characters for the upcoming story arc involving Abby Anderson.

The central roles of the ex-Seraphites Lev and Yara were cast with Kyriana Kratter and Michelle Mao, as Deadline HBO reports that this sets the stage for the profound dynamics of the Washington Liberation Front saga in [the following text]. The Last of Us Season 3.

The departure from the original voice cast

The most important news for fans of the source material: HBO is breaking with tradition by not using the same voice actor from the game for the series. While in the game, trans man Ian Alexander portrayed the character Lev and lent him his identity, in the series, actress Kyriana Kratter (Star Wars: Skeleton Crew) takes on the role of the transmasculine teenager.

This decision is interesting because the series is taking a different approach than with characters like Marlene, where the original actors were retained. For Lev's story, the portrayal of gender identity is a fundamental core aspect – he flees the Seraphite cult because he refuses to submit to their rigid gender roles.

HBO's decision to cast an actress here places greater emphasis on the youthful, androgynous appearance of the character, which in the game symbolized the conflict between his origins and his true self.

Michelle Mao and Kyriana Kratter have been cast as Yara and Lev, respectively, in The Last of Us Season 3



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Yara and Lev: Abby's emotional anchor

Michelle Mao (Bridgerton) will appear as Yara. In the source material, she is the protective force who sacrifices everything for her brother. The chemistry between Mao and Kratter will be crucial in determining whether viewers can understand Abby Anderson's (Kaitlyn Dever) redemption.

Yara (Michelle Mao): The older sister, who loses her status in the cult to protect Lev.

The older sister, who loses her status in the cult to protect Lev. Lev (Kyriana Kratter): An outcast warrior who becomes a moral compass figure for the opposing side of the story.

With the casting of these roles for the upcoming production, the signs are mounting that HBO is developing a very detailed account of the game's second installment. Since Lev and Yara are inextricably linked to Abby's journey, one thing is certain: the series will significantly broaden its focus and take us deep into the religious fanatic world of the "Scars" (Seraphites). The fact that Season 3 is already being touted as a possible finale underscores the pressure to deliver these complex character developments precisely and effectively.

The casting seems solid at first glance, but the decision regarding Lev raises some questions. Ian Alexander's authentic portrayal of Lev in the game was a milestone. Kyriana Kratter now has to prove she can capture Lev's vulnerability and simultaneous toughness without diminishing the character's important trans identity. The success of this storyline hinges on the credibility of this duo.