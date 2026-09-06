The Legends of Zelda Movie: Securing domains provides a perfect setup for the trailer at Nintendo Direct

Sony Pictures is preparing the marketing launch for the live-action adaptation of "The Legend of Zelda". The studio's registered internet addresses and DNS entries follow the same pattern as Universal Pictures' campaign preparation for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie".

The timing of the infrastructure backup coincides perfectly with Nintendo's double presentation on September 8th and 9th, 2026. While the two-day Direct primarily serves the pipeline for new software and revisions, the 30-minute anniversary show on Tuesday at 16:00 PM marks the only logical release location for the first video footage.

The advertising machine is starting up.

Sony holds the distribution rights and is handling the worldwide promotion of the live-action film directed by Wes Ball. The strict registration of official web addresses is not a placeholder for later years. It serves to provide high-frequency-resistant server infrastructures for global trailer premiere traffic peaks.

Pre-production content was scarce. Anyone building up server capacity and landing pages for an IP address of this scale does so just days before the initial broadcast of video material.

The Legend of Zelda, Remain, Forgotten Island – so many big trailers next week 👀 —Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) September 5, 2026

Sony Pictures and Nintendo share the budgets, but brand management remains strictly separate. A 30-minute slot exclusively for the Zelda anniversary provides exactly the necessary airtime to include a two-minute teaser alongside software ports or remaster announcements.

Domain registrations in the film industry never happen by chance. Sony is activating its network infrastructure to guarantee the delivery of video material and promotional assets without system outages. The first teaser trailer for the live-action Zelda film is about to be released.