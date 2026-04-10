The Lift: Console debut confirmed, release date pushed back to 2027

The supernatural handyman simulator "The Lift" will also be released for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, but will be delayed by a full year. The developers are using the extra time to refine the complex interplay between Soviet sci-fi atmosphere and physics-based puzzles.

"The Lift“ will no longer be released in 2026 as originally planned, but will instead be released in 2027 simultaneously for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. While console players finally have certainty about their versions, PC fans have to swallow a massive delay.

More than just janitorial services in space

The game comes from the new studio Fantastic Signals, comprised of veterans of titles like "Ori and the Will of the Wisps" and "Pathologic 2." Their influence is immediately apparent in the concept. In The Lift, you're not repairing a normal house, but the "Institute"—a gigantic, abandoned research station heavily inspired by Soviet science fiction and the SCP Foundation.

The gameplay mechanics go far beyond simple clicking:

Tactile repairs: You will need to manually wire circuits, measure fault currents, and physically install mechanical components.

You will need to manually wire circuits, measure fault currents, and physically install mechanical components. Anomalous atmosphere: Black slime, reality-distorting anomalies, and "cosmic decay" make everyday work dangerous.

Black slime, reality-distorting anomalies, and "cosmic decay" make everyday work dangerous. The elevator as a base: Your mobile base is the eponymous lift, which you use to explore different biomes of the station.

That an indie project of this scale needs more time is hardly surprising upon closer inspection. The gameplay demos shown indicate extremely high interactivity. When you can disassemble and repair almost every device – from vending machines to nuclear reactors – in detail, the polishing level is crucial. Nothing kills immersion in a simulator faster than clunky physics or faulty scripts in complex puzzles.

The delay to 2027 dampens the immediate excitement, but is probably the right move in terms of quality. The Lift occupies an intriguing niche between the relaxing gameplay of a house pinball machine and the oppressive mystery atmosphere of a Control or Prey. If the team uses the extra time to make the SCP-like anomalies truly eerie and the repairs satisfying, we can expect a real highlight for simulation fans. However, the game's scope currently feels elusive – it remains to be seen whether the story can sustain itself throughout the entire playtime.

What appeals to you more: the relaxed repair of high-tech devices or the unraveling of the institute's dark secrets?