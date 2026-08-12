The Lord of the Rings: War in the North – Aspyr is planning further classic releases

The surprise release of "The Lord of the Rings: War in the North – Legacy Edition" was just the beginning. Developer Aspyr has officially confirmed that players can look forward to further remasters of classic Lord of the Rings titles in the future.

A look at the archive

With this announcement, the door opens to a whole range of nostalgic highlights. In the press release for the Legacy Edition, the studio clarified that this game is the first step in a longer-term initiative. Aspyr hasn't mentioned any specific titles yet, but their library of games from past console generations is enormous.

The PlayStation 2 and Xbox era spawned legends. The official film adaptations of The Two Towers and The Return of the King defined the hack-and-slash genre on consoles at the time. Added to this were RPG experiments like The Third Age and tactical battles in The Battle for Middle-earth and The Conquest.

Why this is important to us

Licensing issues kept many of these games locked down on modern systems for years. Aspyr's resolution of this problem fills a real gap for console gamers.

Anyone who experienced battles like the defense of Helm's Deep on a CRT television back in the day knows exactly how powerful these titles were. On modern consoles with stable frame rates and adapted controls, these games could experience a renaissance.

At the same time, Warhorse Studios is known to be working on its own Open-world game set in the Middle-earth universeFor fans of Tolkien's world, this marks the beginning of an extremely exciting time.

Aspyr delivers exactly what many of us have been waiting for for years: easy access to the classics of our youth. If the technical implementation is spot on, we're in for a first-class retro wave.