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The Lord of the Rings: War in the North – Aspyr is planning further classic releases

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Following War in the North, Aspyr is bringing back even more Lord of the Rings classics. Here's which titles might be coming to PS5 and other consoles.

Lord Of The Rings Was In The North

The surprise release of "The Lord of the Rings: War in the North – Legacy Edition" was just the beginning. Developer Aspyr has officially confirmed that players can look forward to further remasters of classic Lord of the Rings titles in the future.

A look at the archive

With this announcement, the door opens to a whole range of nostalgic highlights. In the press release for the Legacy Edition, the studio clarified that this game is the first step in a longer-term initiative. Aspyr hasn't mentioned any specific titles yet, but their library of games from past console generations is enormous.

The PlayStation 2 and Xbox era spawned legends. The official film adaptations of The Two Towers and The Return of the King defined the hack-and-slash genre on consoles at the time. Added to this were RPG experiments like The Third Age and tactical battles in The Battle for Middle-earth and The Conquest.

Why this is important to us

Licensing issues kept many of these games locked down on modern systems for years. Aspyr's resolution of this problem fills a real gap for console gamers.

Anyone who experienced battles like the defense of Helm's Deep on a CRT television back in the day knows exactly how powerful these titles were. On modern consoles with stable frame rates and adapted controls, these games could experience a renaissance.

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Lord Of The Rings Was In The North
Return to Middle-earth – The Lord of the Rings: War in the North is surprisingly back.
Lord Of The Rings Was In The North
Lord of the Rings: War in the North is apparently returning as a Legacy Edition.
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At the same time, Warhorse Studios is known to be working on its own Open-world game set in the Middle-earth universeFor fans of Tolkien's world, this marks the beginning of an extremely exciting time.

Aspyr delivers exactly what many of us have been waiting for for years: easy access to the classics of our youth. If the technical implementation is spot on, we're in for a first-class retro wave.

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