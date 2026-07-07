The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu releases new trailer ahead of launch

NACON and the ACE Team have released a new trailer for "The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu" shortly before its launch on July 15, 2026, showcasing the brutal dangers of the co-op horror game.

The premise sounds like classic co-op looting. You start on a galleon, choose your mission, pack your gear, and head out into the jungle with up to four people. Sounds simple. But it isn't.

The Lovecraftian horror directly attacks your characters. The deeper you delve into the thicket, the more their sanity suffers. This leads to auditory and visual hallucinations. In the worst-case scenario, you unknowingly sabotage your own team. If a teammate dies, they mutate into a corrupted figure and hunt their own allies.