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The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu releases new trailer ahead of launch

The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu's new trailer showcases its horror focus. The fight for survival begins on July 15, 2026, for PC, PS5, and Xbox.

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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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NACON and the ACE Team have released a new trailer for "The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu" shortly before its launch on July 15, 2026, showcasing the brutal dangers of the co-op horror game.

The premise sounds like classic co-op looting. You start on a galleon, choose your mission, pack your gear, and head out into the jungle with up to four people. Sounds simple. But it isn't.

The Lovecraftian horror directly attacks your characters. The deeper you delve into the thicket, the more their sanity suffers. This leads to auditory and visual hallucinations. In the worst-case scenario, you unknowingly sabotage your own team. If a teammate dies, they mutate into a corrupted figure and hunt their own allies.

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Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
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As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to offer an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the industry.
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