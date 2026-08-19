The Mystery of Oak Island: Console version officially confirmed

The hand-drawn point-and-click adventure game "The Mystery of Oak Island" will be released for consoles in addition to the PC version. Developer Thomas Dibke confirmed this to PlayFront.

According to Dibke, the in-house Visionaire Engine is now well-equipped for console development. That's precisely why the team behind adventure hits like "Deponia" is bringing their new mystery project to consoles after its PC launch – with PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch as likely target platforms. However, a precise timeline is still pending.

The game has had a long journey. After a successful Kickstarter campaign, development is finally entering its final phase – at least on PC. The release is planned for later this year.

TV frustration and the search for answers

The myth surrounding Oak Island has captivated treasure hunters since 1795. That year, three teenagers discovered a mysterious depression off the coast of Nova Scotia. The legendary "Money Pit" was born. For over two centuries, adventurers have been thwarted by the pit. Millions have been buried, lives ruined.

This led to the successful TV series "The Curse of Oak Island." Anyone who has followed the show for years knows the fundamental problem. After countless seasons, drillings, and constant sensational discoveries, fans are repeatedly left without any real results. A few old wood chips or worn coins appear on camera, followed by new theories. Pure stalling tactics. The show must go on!

The adventure game taps into this very mystery phenomenon. And those who want to know if the search will actually lead to an answer this time will at least get a glimmer of hope: The developer hints that something will be found in the game. But Oak Island itself is only the beginning of a much larger journey.

Classic puzzles and three perspectives

The campaign offers over ten hours of gameplay. Three playable characters guide you through the story from different perspectives until their paths intersect. Over 100 hand-drawn locations await you. In addition, there are logical puzzle chains and full voice acting in German and English.

For those tired of the endless promises of the TV documentary, this offers perhaps the most exciting alternative. If the console port runs as smoothly as previous Visionaire classics, we can expect a true puzzle highlight. And not just for PC gamers.

Do you still actively follow the myth surrounding the Money Pit on Oak Island, or has the TV series completely overtaken you over the years?