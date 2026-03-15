The Occultist: Dev-Diary to the Soundtrack with Orchestra and Choir

For their horror adventure "The Occultist," development studio DALOAR is opting for analog music production instead of purely digital background music. As the fourth developer diary reveals, the soundtrack was recorded with the Bratislava Symphony Orchestra and a choir to create the atmosphere on Godstone Island.

In the latest episode of the developer diary, titled "Fear Is Something You Hear First," the developers explain why they opted against a purely computer-based production. Their goal was a "massive score" that, through human performance, achieves an emotional depth often lacking in purely digital compositions. The Bratislava Symphony Orchestra provides the acoustic foundation for protagonist Alan Rebel's journey.

The dynamic between sound and silence

The musical score of "The Occultist" follows a clear structure that covers different emotional states. While epic orchestral passages accompany the exploration of the cursed island of Godstone, intimate melodies take center stage as the story focuses on specific characters. A central element is "Whitney's Theme"—a melody sung by one of the main characters that symbolizes the island's curse.

The deliberate use of silence is technically interesting. The developers emphasize that the horror in the game often begins audibly before any visual threat occurs. The absence of music is used as a tool to build tension and to more effectively place the subsequent jump scares.

"The Occultist“ is published by Daedalic Entertainment. The decision to use an orchestral recording underscores the cinematic aspirations of the title. For players, this means a high level of acoustic dynamics that surpasses the standard of many indie productions.

The game is scheduled for release on April 8th for consoles and PC, with sound design clearly positioned as a key pillar of the gameplay.