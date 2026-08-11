The Orphaned House: Mystery-Adventure will be released in 2027 and will challenge your wits.

Charm Games will release its first flat-screen adventure game, "The Orphaned House," for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S in 2027. The creators of "FORM" and "Twilight Path" are turning their backs on virtual reality for now. A bold move, but understandable.

Out of the VR niche

For ten years, Charm Games has focused exclusively on VR experiences. With "The Orphaned House," the focus is now shifting to the traditional screen for the first time. The developers explain the change simply by stating that this particular story works best on PC and consoles. They haven't abandoned VR entirely, but the message is clear.

From a gameplay perspective, this move is extremely exciting. Anyone familiar with "FORM" knows how well the studio can design spatial puzzles. This expertise will now be applied to a first-person exploration game. The entire game is being built on Unreal Engine 5.

Memory loss and quiet tension

You wake up in a mysterious house. No memory. Only an urgent need for answers. Cliché? At first glance, absolutely. The magic lies in the execution.

The house reacts directly to your presence and actions. It changes. The gameplay focuses on tactically tactful environmental puzzles that are organically integrated into the story. Exploration is paramount, as promised in the announcement.

Those hoping for jump scares will be disappointed. The developers themselves describe the atmosphere as "quiet suspense." That means calm, creeping tension instead of cheap shocks. And that's precisely what the genre thrives on.

The Orphaned House will be released in 2027

Good omen for players

What immediately stands out as appealing is that the studio, according to its own statements, completely avoids generative AI for core content such as graphics, design, and code. Genuine craftsmanship over automation. Especially in the horror genre, where I see "The Orphaned House" somewhat fitting in, this makes all the difference. A playable demo is slated for release as early as 2026, allowing viewers to see for themselves.

And that's not necessarily the end of it. Charm Games is currently fully focused on completing and launching "The Orphaned House." Subsequent DLC or traditional expansions are not currently planned. However, expanding the story after release isn't out of the question. For now, the small team is simply setting the right priorities.

One interesting sentence stands out in this context: “We believe that many players will want to play the game more than once to find out which secrets they missed the first time…”

First impressionCharm Games isn't delivering a loud, action-packed spectacle here. And that's not their intention. The combination of puzzle expertise, Unreal Engine 5, and the avoidance of cheap horror elements sounds like an extremely well-rounded package for genre fans. The fact that a demo is scheduled for 2026 demonstrates genuine confidence in their product. Anyone who enjoys story-driven adventures in the style of "What Remains of Edith Finch" should definitely keep an eye on this title.