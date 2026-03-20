The Outlast Trials: Season 6 “Project Judas” starts on March 24th.

Red Barrels will send players into the sixth season of "The Outlast Trials" on March 24th. In addition to a new map set in a TV studio, the "Project Judas" update integrates limited-time events and new MK challenges on all platforms.

The centerpiece of Season 6 is the new trial, "Silence the Idol." The setting is a television studio where celebrity Bob Vanier, controlled by the Murkoff Corporation, is supposed to advance his political career. The players' task is to physically sabotage the media production.

Additionally, the MK Challenge "Solve the Murder" is introduced. This focuses on evidence manipulation: players must find or plant evidence to convict a scapegoat chosen by Murkoff. These challenge formats follow the game's established structure of using the trial environments as macabre playgrounds for social and psychological experiments.

Event mechanics: “Scavenger” changes the gameplay

With the start of Season 6, Red Barrels introduces the limited-time event "Scavenger". This breaks with the standard player loadout:

Naked start: Reagents enter the trials without equipment.

Reagents enter the trials without equipment. Disposable rigs: Functional equipment (rigs) must be recovered from the bodies of fallen comrades and has limited use.

Functional equipment (rigs) must be recovered from the bodies of fallen comrades and has limited use. Resource Management: Mechanical components must be collected and delivered to depots in order to make progress.

This mechanic temporarily shifts the balancing towards a hardcore survival approach, as the usual security provided by permanent upgrades is eliminated.

Anniversary and cross-media expansion

The release of Project Judas coincides with the second anniversary of the full version of “The Outlast Trials“together. At the same time, the year 2026 marks the 15th anniversary of the studio Red Barrels.

While the game now boasts over 50 million players within the franchise, the brand continues to expand: According to the studio, an Outlast feature film is still in active development. To celebrate the season, there will also be a Twitch Drops campaign for cosmetic rewards from March 24th to April 14th.

Technically, "The Outlast Trials" remains true to its roots. The update is free for owners of the game and will be released simultaneously on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. The gameplay reorientation brought about by the "Scavenger" event is particularly interesting: those who previously outplayed the game with optimized builds will now be forced into a more defensive playstyle due to the random element of unstable rigs.

The choice of the TV studio as the map is consistent – ​​it utilizes the proven effects of the Unreal Engine for claustrophobic interiors, combined with the social commentary typical of the series. Those hoping for gameplay depth will find more of the same in Season 6, but the changed starting conditions in the event at least offer a fresh challenge for experienced teams.