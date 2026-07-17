Video

The Relic: First Guardian – New trailer shows brutal boss fights

The action RPG The Relic: First Guardian will be released on July 31st for PC and PS5. The new gameplay video shows the brutal bosses of Arsilthus in detail.

By
Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
Follow:

The action RPG “The Relic: First Guardian” by Project Cloud Games and Perp Games will be released on July 31, 2026 for PC and PlayStation 5.

Eighty corrupted bosses, known as Brutals, block the way in the ruined realm of Arsilthus. The new gameplay video showcases these merciless enemies in detail. Those who hope to survive here will need flawless reflexes.

The battles are based on Korean folklore and demand tactical depth. Each boss encounter requires precise adaptation of your fighting style. The video demonstrates the creatures' different attack patterns. Simply mashing buttons will lead directly to death. The trailer makes this abundantly clear.

This semi-open-world title relies on legendary weapons and armor sets with passive effects instead of classic level-ups. Each piece of equipment drastically alters your skills.

Those who pre-order the PS5 version will receive access to an exclusive bonus pack including an additional dungeon via digital pre-order.

More Read

The Relic First Guardian Release
The Relic: First Guardian features emotional story quests
The Relic First Guardian Release
The Relic: First Guardian – Release fixed on July 31st
The Relic First Guardian Release
The Relic: First Guardian is delayed until summer
GTA Pre-Order Release
Tagged:
Share This Article
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
Follow:
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to offer an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the industry.
Subscribe
Notify me
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
GTA VI Preorder 300 600

You Might Also Like