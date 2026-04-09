The Relic: First Guardian is delayed until summer

The release of "The Relic: First Guardian" has been postponed from its original date of May 26th to "later summer 2026" to ensure the quality of the ambitious dark fantasy RPG. Publisher Perp Games justifies this move with the high expectations for the debut title from developer Project Cloud Games.

For a debut studio like Project Cloud Games, a great deal depends on the first impression. CEO Rob Edwards emphasized in his statement that years of work have gone into the title and that they want to use this time to flesh out the details of the world and meet the community's "high standards".

This is a classic move that's almost become the norm in today's game release landscape. Better to have a stable game three months later than a technical disaster at launch – especially in a genre like Soulslike, which thrives on precise hitboxes and timing.

Challenging combat system without grinding

What remains interesting is…The Relic: First Guardian“especially through his approach to game design:”

Focus on rhythm: The melee combat system is intended to move away from classic level grinding and instead focus on the player's skill.

The melee combat system is intended to move away from classic level grinding and instead focus on the player's skill. A multitude of challenges: Over 70 bosses in a semi-open world inspired by Asian folklore is a statement that first needs to be filled with gameplay content.

Over 70 bosses in a semi-open world inspired by Asian folklore is a statement that first needs to be filled with gameplay content. Narrative structure: Instead of cryptic lore fragments, the restoration of memories seems to be a central component of the story progression.

The fact that the game is being released for PS5, Xbox Series, PC, and specifically for Nintendo Switch 2 makes optimization all the more important. Performance across different hardware generations is often the sticking point where such indie ambitions can fail.

The delay isn't a bad sign, but rather necessary damage control before launch. The features sound strong on paper, but 70 bosses also need to be mechanically distinct to avoid repetition. The extra time until summer could make all the difference between a "nice indie Soulslike" and a genuine hidden gem.

Is the delay of a few months sufficient for you, or does the high number of 70 bosses make you rather skeptical regarding the balancing?