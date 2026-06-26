The Relic: First Guardian features emotional story quests

The action RPG "The Relic: First Guardian" focuses entirely on melancholic storytelling in its new gameplay showcase, departing from classic hero narratives. Developer Project Cloud Games presents a game world where we don't play shining saviors, but rather follow the paths of ordinary people.

It sounds bleak, but it has tremendous potential.

Tell me where the lumberjacks are

Project Cloud Games isn't interested in the usual fantasy tropes. Instead of reenacting epic wars, we stumble upon the abandoned fates of Arsiltus's former inhabitants. The gameplay directly links this exploration to the game's progression.

The gameplay shown at the mysterious pond illustrates how this works. Inspired by traditional Korean legends, the villagers there succumbed to greed for a golden axe. They waited, wasted their days, and ultimately lost their lives in this place.

Those who complete the event receive a so-called seal stone. This stone, in turn, unlocks access to a completely new dungeon. A clever cycle. Exploration feeds the story, and the story unlocks the gameplay. Along the way, we also collect relic energy. This is the key resource for your character development. No pain, no gain.

Fathers, giants and rusty hammers

The second story shown is a full-blown emotional appeal. It's about a blacksmith who forges armor for his son and is physically broken in the process. The video portrays this as a metaphorical changing of the guard, with the son ultimately taking up the hammer.

Here, it becomes tangible through gameplay. At the end of such often sad quest lines, new equipment and relics await us. That's motivating.

Project Cloud Games emphasizes that they are working with “The Relic: First Guardian“They don’t want to deliver a pure hack-and-slash game. The goal is a world that tells its own story through its ruins and abandoned campfires. Whether the combat system can keep up, however, remains to be seen. They’ll show that in the next video.”

Hype Check

The footage shown proves that "The Relic: First Guardian" can create a fantastic atmosphere. The combination of Korean folklore with tangible gameplay rewards like unlocking dungeons feels well-thought-out. The melancholic mood is captivating. If the announced bosses and the combat system deliver the same quality, we can expect a true highlight for story lovers.

Does this extremely melancholic story approach appeal to you in an action RPG, or would you rather experience classic, heroic power fantasy in such games?