Video

The Sinking City 2: Arkham horror in the gameplay trailer

The Sinking City 2 trailer, "Provisions of Sanity," showcases the stark horror of the flooded Arkham. Frogwares delivers a Lovecraftian atmosphere for PS5 and PC.

By
Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
Follow:

The Sinking City 2 transports players to the flooded Arkham of the 1920s in the latest Provisions Of Sanity trailer.

The video showcases the dark Lovecraftian atmosphere and the threat posed by the so-called Slither creatures. Main character Calvin Rafferty searches the flooded streets for help for his comatose partner, Faye. His occult experiments have failed miserably. The trailer's visuals reveal the revamped combat system and exploration by boat.

The Sinking City 2 will be released on August 18, 2026.

GTA Pre-Order Release
Tagged:
Share This Article
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
Follow:
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to offer an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the industry.
Subscribe
Notify me
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Crydog
10. July 2026 21: 04

I think it'll be great. A demo for PS5 wouldn't be bad. The performance on the Allen X wasn't that great, considering the game looks like a typical Unreal Engine title and needs a lot of power. But I liked the gameplay, and the price is fair.

0
Reply
GTA VI Preorder 300 600

You Might Also Like