The Sinking City 2: Arkham horror in the gameplay trailer

The Sinking City 2 transports players to the flooded Arkham of the 1920s in the latest Provisions Of Sanity trailer.

The video showcases the dark Lovecraftian atmosphere and the threat posed by the so-called Slither creatures. Main character Calvin Rafferty searches the flooded streets for help for his comatose partner, Faye. His occult experiments have failed miserably. The trailer's visuals reveal the revamped combat system and exploration by boat.

The Sinking City 2 will be released on August 18, 2026.