The Sinking City 2: Extended Survival Gameplay from Arkham

“The Sinking City 2” shifts the Lovecraftian tension to the flooded Arkham of the 1920s and focuses entirely on uncompromising third-person survival horror.

In their latest extended gameplay footage, developer Frogwares largely shifts the focus away from detective work, emphasizing the stark scarcity of resources and physical threats. Ammunition is scarce, and inventory management directly determines life or death. Unlocked shortcuts offer only brief respites in a persistently dark world.

The gameplay video showcases the interplay of spatial puzzles, melee combat, and ranged fire in motion. Uncut combat scenes demonstrate the hit feedback and the menacing monster design of the Grindmaws. The creatures' exact movement patterns and the dynamic tide system are only visible in the video sequence. It's definitely worth watching.