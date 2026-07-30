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The Sinking City 2: Extended Survival Gameplay from Arkham

The Sinking City 2 focuses on hardcore survival horror. The new gameplay video from Frogwares showcases the combat system, limited inventory, and exploration in Arkham.

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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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“The Sinking City 2” shifts the Lovecraftian tension to the flooded Arkham of the 1920s and focuses entirely on uncompromising third-person survival horror.

In their latest extended gameplay footage, developer Frogwares largely shifts the focus away from detective work, emphasizing the stark scarcity of resources and physical threats. Ammunition is scarce, and inventory management directly determines life or death. Unlocked shortcuts offer only brief respites in a persistently dark world.

The gameplay video showcases the interplay of spatial puzzles, melee combat, and ranged fire in motion. Uncut combat scenes demonstrate the hit feedback and the menacing monster design of the Grindmaws. The creatures' exact movement patterns and the dynamic tide system are only visible in the video sequence. It's definitely worth watching.

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Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
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As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to offer an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the industry.
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Crydog
30. July 2026 10: 36

I got it, let's see if it's any good, and no, I'm deliberately not comparing it to new Resident Evil games, but it should at least reach the level of the PS1 Original Trilogy, which many new titles haven't even managed to do.

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