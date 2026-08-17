The Sinking City 2: Frogwares explains why discs are now too expensive and risky.

The failure to buy physical games rarely stems from a lack of community interest, but rather from the massive costs and risks for the developers. In his AMA about "The Sinking City 2," Frogwares founder Wael Amr explains why retail release concepts are becoming a real nightmare for independent studios.

Low margins, high upfront costs, and long delays. These are the three hurdles that make the disc business extremely unattractive for mid-sized developers. With digital sales, the entire logistical overhead—from disc pressing and packaging to storage—is completely eliminated. For a smaller team, a physical release is not a guaranteed additional profit; it's a high risk.

Logistics becomes a nightmare

Limited collector's editions are hit particularly hard. Studios that have to factor in worldwide shipping, future customs duties, and fluctuating transport costs quickly incur significant losses. Added to this is the time constraint. A physical edition requires firm planning many months before the actual market launch.

At a time when nobody knows how much player interest there will actually be, if the studio waits for clear buying signals, it's far too late for production. The financial risk falls entirely on the developer. Frogwares therefore describes a true chicken-and-egg problem.

The community's concern is entirely understandable. The preservation of games and independence from digital storefronts are beyond question. However, economic reality is forcing this retreat. The gradual decline of physical media isn't solely driven by the convenience of digital purchases. Supply chains also have significant incentives to drastically reduce retail. A disc isn't simply an additional channel; it's a separate, expensive logistics project. It's not something to be taken lightly.

Pressure from all sides

The problem is exacerbated by the current market situation for platform operators. The pressure isn't just coming from Sony or Microsoft. It's coming directly from the studios, who need to secure their budgets. What makes economic sense for the developer hits us collectors hard. Without discs, we lose long-term control over our games.

The decline of physical media isn't just a matter of player convenience, but a cold, hard calculation by developers. If even studios with a passion for game preservation have to pull the emergency brake, discs will soon become an expensive luxury item.