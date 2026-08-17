Latest

The Sinking City 2 Review Check: With Resident Evil in tow, off to Arkham

Lukas Author 2026
By
Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
Follow:
2 MinRead
No comments

Here's what the press says about The Sinking City 2: Why the switch to survival horror succeeds and where the game falls short in the Metacritic comparison.

The Sinking City 2

A worldwide average score of 79 on Metacritic paints a clear picture for the Ukrainian studio Frogwares. "The Sinking City 2" largely abandons the austere detective open-world concept of its predecessor and instead ruthlessly embraces modern survival horror in the style of the Resident Evil remakes.

The radical change of course pays off

This time, Frogwares is fully committed to tried-and-tested genre mechanics. This is clearly paying off with international reviewers. DualShockers makes no secret of its enthusiasm, awarding the game a proud 90 points and calling it an "absolute triumph" that delivers a captivating atmosphere despite the extremely difficult development conditions in Ukraine.

The consensus is almost universally the same: the more focused, streamlined game design really benefits the Lovecraftian tale. GamesRadar+ directly compares the title to the industry heavyweights and awards it 80 points for its eerie, unexpected jump scares. Other specialist magazines also see an extremely solid foundation, but noticeably point out that the smaller budget compared to the biggest names is evident in some areas.

The remaining combat system remains the catch.

Those seeking absolute perfection will be disappointed. The 70s scores awarded by outlets like Push Square and Hey Poor Player reveal the other side of the coin. The combat system feels clunky and wooden at times. Furthermore, the strong focus on action and classic puzzles diminishes some of the detective-like originality that made the original game so special despite all its flaws.

Frogwares hasn't delivered a masterful, exceptional game, but it's the best work in the studio's history so far. An honest, atmospheric survival horror trip. Perfect for rainy evenings.

More Read

The Sinking City 2
The Sinking City 2: Frogwares explains why discs are now too expensive and risky.
Grounded 2 Review
REVIEW: Grounded 2 rocks already in Early Access on PS5
The Sinking City 2
The Sinking City 2: Overview shows Arkham, combat and voice acting

Do you consider the shift towards Resident Evil the right step, or do you miss the investigation-heavy open world of the first game?

GTA Pre-Order Release
Tagged:
SOURCES:Metacritic
Share This Article

Community Talk

Subscribe
Notify me
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted

The Trends

Insomniac director warns of social media hate towards Marvel's Wolverine

Insomniac director James Stevenson warns of social media hate directed at Marvel's Wolverine. The algorithm is endangering…

9 comments

The Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Evo will be added to Gran Turismo 7 in 2026.

Mazda is bringing the RX-Vision GT3 Evo to Gran Turismo 7 in 2026. All…

No comments

Kingdom Hearts & Until Dawn: Actress Hayden Panettiere dies at the age of 36

Hayden Panettiere has died at the age of 36. Known from Until…

1 comment

You Might Also Like