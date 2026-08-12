The Sinking City 2: Overview shows Arkham, combat and voice acting

Frogwares has released a detailed trailer for "The Sinking City 2," showcasing the game's dark world and its blend of survival horror and investigation. It will be released on August 18, 2026, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Frogwares sends us back to Lovecraftian hell on August 18th. The new overview trailer takes us on a guided tour through the flooded, decaying city of Arkham, where horrors lurk around every corner. The story centers on the characters Calvin and Faye. We finally learn why Calvin stubbornly remains in a place any sane person would have left long ago.

Survival in sunken Arkham

This time, the focus shifts much more towards classic survival horror gameplay. We explore Arkham, solve puzzles, and have to be extremely careful with our equipment. The combat scenes shown make one thing clear: ammunition is extremely scarce. Resource management is a matter of life and death. Anyone who just shoots will quickly meet their demise. No experiments.

For the voice acting, the studio enlisted some well-known voice actors. Andrew Wheildon-Dennis voices Calvin Rafferty. He is known for his roles in films such as "Baldur's Gate 3" and "Dragon's Dogma 2." Gemma Elizabeth Whelan takes on the role of the intelligent Faye Bennett. She is best known as Yara Greyjoy from Game of Thrones, but has also lent her voice to "Elden Ring." The dubbing is excellent.

The shift from pure detective game to gritty survival horror suits "The Sinking City 2" extremely well. If Frogwares properly balances resource management and the atmosphere of the source material, we can expect a real highlight for Lovecraft fans in mid-August.

How do you like the significantly stronger focus on true survival horror and scarce ammunition compared to the first installment?