The Witcher 3: CD Projekt raises hopes for DLC follow-up

CD Projekt Red has confirmed an unannounced project in its latest financial report for fiscal year 2025, which is slated for release in the "coming quarters." While the development of The Witcher 4 With almost 500 developers working at full speed, everything indicates that we will return to Temeria before then – and much sooner than expected.

This is what's behind the "Mystery Project"

The facts from the investor call are clear: CD Projekt is planning a release in the near future that will not be in the previous format. large roadmap appeared. That it was a new one Expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Although not yet officially confirmed, it is the worst-kept secret in the industry.

Insiders and analysts like Borys Nieśpielak have been pointing out for months that Fool's Theory (the studio also working on the Witcher 1 remake) is working on this DLC. The timing would be strategically perfect: a release in September 2026 would not only fill the summer lull but also avoid the massive hype surrounding GTA VI in 2027.

Why release DLC for an 11-year-old game now?

A look at the numbers reveals the logic: The trilogy has sold over 80 million copies. A new DLC serves as a "bridge" to keep the community engaged, while according to CD Projekt, The Witcher 4 will definitely not be released in 2026.

The personnel distribution is interesting:

The Witcher 4: 499 developers (full steam ahead)

499 developers (full steam ahead) Project Hadar (New IP): 26 developers (still in the concept and prototype phase with Unreal Engine 5)

26 developers (still in the concept and prototype phase with Unreal Engine 5) Other unnamed projects: Fewer than 20 developers

The fact that such a small team (or an external studio like Fool's Theory) can bring a project to release in such a short time suggests an expansion based on the existing Witcher 3 engine, rather than a completely new game. Rumors suggest the DLC could take us back to the Velen region, which would certainly be a familiar setting, but hopefully it will introduce enough new gameplay elements to avoid feeling like "recycling."

The prospect of another high-quality expansion in the style of "Blood and Wine" in 2026 is an absolute dream for fans. It shows that CD Projekt understands they can't let The Witcher franchise lie dormant for years.

What do you think: Does The Witcher 3 really need another expansion, or should CDPR rather put all resources into the sequel to avoid a second Cyberpunk debacle at launch?