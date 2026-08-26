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The Witcher 3: CD Projekt RED is now giving away the story expansions to all players.

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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CD Projekt Red is giving away Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine to all owners of The Witcher 3. All the details about the free promotion and remaster preparations.

The Witcher 3 | CD Projekt

All owners of the base version of "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" will now receive access to the two story expansions 'Hearts of Stone' and 'Blood and Wine' – at no extra cost and directly via an update.

CD Projekt Red is retroactively converting the main game into the Complete Edition. Those who previously only owned the base game will unlock both major DLC packs with the latest patch.

'Hearts of Stone' adds approximately 10 to 15 hours of additional gameplay to the story of Gaunter O'Dim. 'Blood and Wine' includes the Toussaint region, a standalone map, and over 30 hours of content. Together, this adds up to roughly 45 hours of extra gameplay. No extra cost.

The strategy behind the free release

This approach follows a clear market logic. CD Projekt Red is thus preventing the fragmentation of the player base before the release of 'The Witcher 3: Remastered' on September 29, 2026.

The remaster will be released at the end of September as a free update for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, as well as a native version for Nintendo Switch 2 and via Battle.net. When the revamped graphics engine with path tracing and adjusted mechanics launches, all existing players will own the complete content package. No one will need to purchase DLC. This reduces the support effort for license management and lays the foundation for the announced expansion, 'Songs of the Past“.

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A teaser was shown at Gamescom Opening Night Live, revealing the brand-new region of Letten. This idyllic land is rich in rural traditions and folklore, and its inhabitants enjoy a fulfilling life with bountiful harvests and magnificent festivals. But a dark secret lurks just beneath the surface, and Geralt must face unprecedented foes as he battles a long-dormant evil. 'Songs of the Past' will be released in 2027 as a paid expansion for 'The Witcher 3'.

Purchase barriers have been removed. This step closes gaps in the vehicle fleets of existing users and prepares the ground for the system update in September. Anyone who has skipped the DLCs so far should install the patch immediately.

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