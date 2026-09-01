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The Witcher 3 Remastered: 90fps on PS5 Pro & Savegame Import Confirmed

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Witcher 3 Remastered will be released on September 29, 2026 with save game import, 90 FPS on PS5 Pro and mod support for consoles.

The Witcher 3 Remastered

CD Projekt Red is making existing save games of "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" fully compatible with the upcoming remastered version for PS5, Xbox Series, PC and Nintendo Switch 2, which will be released as a free update on September 29, 2026.

Furthermore, the developer confirms the first performance details, especially on the PS5 Pro, where they are trying to get the most out of the hardware.

90 FPS and PSSR instead of new ray tracing modes

On the PS5 Pro, the title runs in performance mode with an uncapped frame rate of up to 90 frames per second. The development studio uses PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) for resolution scaling. The hardware remains unused in terms of lighting: The PS5 Pro receives identical ray tracing features as the base PS5, but benefits from the improved frame stability.

The graphics upgrade serves as a technical bridge. CD Projekt Red is stabilizing the title for modern hardware before the next main installment in the series (The Witcher 4) is released. not expected until 2028 at the earliest.

For the first time, console mods are also being introduced to the game. Access to the mod library requires linking a mod.io account to a CD Projekt Red profile. The selection is smaller than on the PC, but includes content approved by the platform operators, such as boat races, extended hairstyles, armor hoods, and modifications for the card game Gwent.

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These customizations were standard practice on PC for years. Console users get a curated selection but lose the freedom of unregulated mod installations.

Integrated quality-of-life features replace inventory limits

Several popular modifications are being integrated directly into the official accessibility and gameplay settings. The update allows players to completely disable weapon and armor durability. The inventory loses its weight limit and offers unlimited capacity. Defeated enemies drop loot that the system automatically collects as they pass by.

These mechanics deeply impact the original gameplay. The developers give players the option to completely disable the role-playing game's micromanagement. The remaster also addresses the biggest weakness of the console versions: the rigid inventory and wear and tear system. Those who already own the title will receive the upgrade at no extra cost.

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N7Dan
1. September 2026 18: 18

RTGI, PSSR support & a smooth 60 frames per second 🔥

I know exactly why I waited for my second The Witcher III run since the PS4 Pro and why I upgraded to the PS5 Pro.

For me, the ultimate Game of the Year contender! Once again!!

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