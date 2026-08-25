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The Witcher 3 Remastered: Free upgrade released on September 29th

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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CD Projekt Red announces The Witcher 3 Remastered for September 29, 2026. The graphics update brings path tracing, new textures, and is free.

The Witcher 3 Remastered

CD Projekt Red will release a remastered version of "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" as a free upgrade for PC, consoles, and Nintendo Switch 2 on September 29, 2026. The announcement was made at Gamescom 2026 with a first reveal trailer.

Miles Tost, Level Design Lead at CD Projekt Red, presented the project in more detail following the reveal. The remaster focuses on a modernized visual presentation. This includes completely reworked textures, a new rendering system, and the integration of advanced path tracing.

The vegetation rendering on the continent has also been reworked. Density, draw distance, and level of detail for forests and meadows have been improved to meet current hardware standards. In addition to the existing sales platforms, the game will also be available for the first time via Battle.net.

Between next-gen patch and true remaster

The move is not surprising, but it sets a precedent in monetization. CD Projekt Red is waiving the full price for a remake project.

The upgrade delivers technical improvements intended to bring the 2015 base game up to the level of modern PC and hardware generations. Path tracing, in particular, is expected to push PC systems and mid-generation consoles to their limits. Whether the Switch 2 version will fully utilize these features remains to be seen.

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Free upgrades of this magnitude have become rare. CD Projekt Red is using this to cater to existing customers and attract new players to the continent ahead of their next major studio project. For owners of the original, the download is a must. Technically, the title will have to prove in September whether its performance can keep pace with the new visuals.

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