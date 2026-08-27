The Witcher 3 Remastered: PS5 Pro Support & 30 New Features Confirmed

The Witcher 3 Remastered utilizes the increased power of the PS5 Pro for enhanced graphics effects while simultaneously optimizing the gameplay foundation.

CD Projekt Red has confirmed a comprehensive list of improvements for the revised version, which will be released as a free upgrade on September 29, 2026.

PS5 Pro support and rendering upgrades

The hardware upgrade for Sony's Pro console is at the forefront of technical adjustments. Even though specific target resolutions and frame rates are still missing, the feature list shown in the trailer provides clear indications of the technical direction.

The render pipeline utilizes ray tracing enhancements, a new global illumination system, reworked tone mapping, and Ground Truth Ambient Occlusion (GTAO) for more precise contact shading. It also includes reworked textures, subsurface scattering for more realistic skin rendering, and a completely new vegetation shading system.

On the PS5 Pro, the interplay between AI upscaling (PSSR) and resource-intensive lighting calculations should be the main factor ensuring stable frame rates at high graphics density. PC players will also have access to full path tracing.

The highlights

PS5 Pro & Path Tracing: Comprehensive graphics upgrade with GTAO, new global illumination and optimized ray tracing.

Comprehensive graphics upgrade with GTAO, new global illumination and optimized ray tracing. Gameplay overhaul: Completely restructured skill tree, improved riding handling and adjusted monster AI.

Completely restructured skill tree, improved riding handling and adjusted monster AI. Transmog & Mod Support: Visual armor customization without attribute loss, as well as cross-platform mod support on consoles.

Visual armor customization without attribute loss, as well as cross-platform mod support on consoles. DLCs ​​are now free: Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine will be available for all owners of the main game. unlocked for free.

Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine will be available for all owners of the main game. unlocked for free. New add-on for 2027: Songs of the Past includes the new region of Latvia as a paid expansion.

Gameplay overhaul instead of purely visual changes

In addition to the graphical improvements, developer CD Projekt Red is also making changes to the game mechanics. The skill tree system is being completely restructured with interconnected branches. reorganizedRoach's riding behavior receives a handling update for more precise control while galloping, while the hit and block behavior of monsters has been adjusted – including new counter-attack patterns from opponents.

An integrated transmog system will separate armor stats from visual appearance. Also included: cross-platform mod support for consoles, a revamped loot system, modernized tutorials, and visual accompaniment to meditation to represent the changing of the day and night.

Not just a simple texture update. CD Projekt Red isn't using the free patch solely for PR; they're also fixing years of weaknesses in the game's mechanics and UI. Those who own a PS5 Pro will receive the final test field for the interplay of PSSR and ray tracing at the end of September.