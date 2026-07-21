The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past premieres at Gamescom Opening Night Live

CD Projekt Red will present the third major expansion for "The Witcher 3" for the first time on August 25, 2026, as part of Gamescom Opening Night Live. The add-on, Songs of the Past, will be released in 2027 exclusively for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Unveiling date and platform change

CD Projekt Red will reveal the first images for the Songs of the Past expansion on August 25, 2026, at 20:00 PM CEST. The presentation will take place during the worldwide Gamescom Opening Night Live livestream, hosted by Geoff Keighley. Additionally, the developer will be showcasing the add-on at the Cologne trade fair in both the business (Hall 4.2) and entertainment (Hall 8.1) areas.

The release window is set for 2027. This means an eleven-year gap between the second expansion, Blood and Wine, and twelve years between the main game and the first. Technically, CD Projekt Red is taking a hard line. Last-gen consoles will not be supported. There will be no PlayStation 4 or Xbox One version.

Get your first look at THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT – SONGS OF THE PAST during @games.com ONL.



Watch the global livestream on Tuesday, August 25 at 2p ET / 11a PT / 8p CEST. pic.twitter.com/FSDSLeEPyC - Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) July 21, 2026

The legacy systems of the previous console generation hampered technological development for long enough. Abandoning the pursuit of older hardware bases allows for an uncompromising focus on modern memory and processor architectures.

Developer collaboration and planned scope

The game is being developed in collaboration with Fool's Theory Studio. A significant portion of the team consists of industry veterans who also worked on the original main game.

In terms of content, CD Projekt Red promises the return of Geralt of Rivia in a standalone adventure. The scope is based on... according to the studio the Phantom Liberty expansion from "Cyberpunk 2077". This equates to roughly 15 to 20 hours of focused gameplay.

Additionally, the story serves as a narrative link and prologue for the upcoming "The Witcher 4". CD Projekt Red is utilizing proven assets from the REDengine to complete the remaining content cycle of the game before the final switch to Unreal Engine 5.

An add-on for a twelve-year-old base game might initially seem like a case of belatedly using up leftovers. However, the decision to forgo PS4 and Xbox One proves otherwise. CD Projekt Red is using the expansion to fully utilize the current-gen architecture and bridge the gap to the next main installment. Those who own a PS5, Xbox Series X|S, or a current-generation PC will receive genuine content in 2027 without any last-gen compromises.