The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past – gamescom Showcase reveals the massive expansion

CD Projekt Red showed the first gameplay footage of the third expansion for "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" during gamescom 2026, which is now freely available following the trade fair.

“Songs of the Past” takes Geralt to the completely new region of Letten and is scheduled for release in 2027 on all major platforms including Nintendo Switch 2.

The new region of Letten is visually inspired by the Polish and English landscapes. Level Design Lead Miles Tost directly compares its scope to "Blood and Wine." That's quite a statement. Geralt travels to this seemingly idyllic land for a very personal reason. His companion, Dandelion, is returning to his old homeland due to a bereavement in his noble family. The bard's real name is Julian Alfred Pankratz, Vice-Count of Lettenhove. That immediately reveals where the journey is headed.

More AI life and a dark family secret

Behind the festive traditions following the mystical Belleteyn Festival lurks a dark threat. Latvia may seem isolated from the rest of the continent, but appearances are deceiving. In the Garden of Thorns, Geralt and Dandelion's cousin Lilla encounter eerie phenomena. Alongside more complex routines for the villagers, the developers have noticeably improved the game's technical aspects. The optimized remastered version delivers Revised lighting and enhanced ray tracing.

The combat mechanics are also being revamped. CD Projekt Red is overhauling the targeting and camera to make battles smoother. The most significant addition, however, is the heavy chain as a secondary weapon, which is directly applicable to the new monster type, the "Swarmion." This creature protects itself with a swarm of hornets, acting as a shield. The chain pierces through this defense. A new weak point system also rewards precise hits at the right moment.

A full-fledged expansion on the scale of "Blood and Wine" may seem extremely late, but the gameplay details are spot on. If the new chain and the vulnerability system break the aging sluggishness of the combat system, it will be a magnificent farewell for Geralt in 2027.