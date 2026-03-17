According to an analyst, The Witcher 3: Story DLC will now be released significantly later.

According to current analyst estimates, the release of new content for the eleven-year-old "The Witcher 3" is being postponed to the third quarter of 2026. This puts a September release in focus, in order to avoid clashing with the market launch of "GTA 6".

Initial speculation suggested that CD Projekt would release a new DLC for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in time for its eleventh anniversary in May 2026. veröffentlichen This forecast has now been revised by statements from an analyst to the Polish media outlet Strefa Inwestorów. The current focus is therefore on the period around September 2026.

Quality assurance and external development

The reason for this timing adjustment is purely strategic: The industry expects the release of "Grand Theft Auto 6" in the fall. To avoid overlap with this heavyweight title, the third quarter – especially September, the "back-to-school" period – is considered the ideal window. A release before November is seen as essential to generate the necessary market attention before Rockstar Games takes over the momentum.

Behind the scenes, quality assurance appears to play a key role in determining the release date. The analyst points out that CDPR needs to ensure that Fool's Theory's work meets internal standards. This additional time factor argues against a rushed May release and supports the theory of a late summer or early autumn release.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now complete.

What's interesting is how CD Projekt RED's silence puts these rumors into perspective. While the studio recently confirmed explicitly that no further DLC or expansions are planned for "Cyberpunk 2077," there has been no such clear statement regarding "The Witcher 3." This discrepancy in communication leaves room for the assumption that the reports about new content for the Witcher franchise are accurate, even if they haven't been officially announced yet.

The release of DLC for a title from 2015 is unusual, but presumably serves as a bridge to the upcoming "The Witcher 4"The goal is to keep the brand in the conversation and lure the player base back to the 'continent'. Whether the content ultimately appears in September or whether CDPR opts for a shorter timeframe of two to three months depends on factors beyond pure market analysis."

So far, this is a highly probable (90%) analyst assessment based on market data and the developer's silence. There is no official statement from CD Projekt RED.