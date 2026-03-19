The Witcher 4 & Cyberpunk 2: CD Projekt invests 138 million USD in the new RPG generation

CD Projekt RED is mobilizing its financial reserves for the massive expansion of its core brands. In fiscal year 2025, over 513 million PLN – approximately 138,5 million USD – was invested in research and development. The goal is the simultaneous production of "The Witcher 4," "Cyberpunk 2," and a completely new in-house franchise.

The next generation on Unreal Engine 5

The technological core of this investment drive is the move away from the in-house REDengine. CD Projekt is using the capital to transition its entire workflow to Unreal Engine 5. This isn't just a software change, but a structural realignment. A large portion of the $138,5 million will be used to expand the teams, particularly the new studio in Boston, which will handle the development of "Cyberpunk 2".

The following projects are currently in the pipeline:

The Witcher 4 (Project Polaris): This project has the highest priority and is tying up the most resources. It is intended to lay the technological foundation for a new trilogy.

This project has the highest priority and is tying up the most resources. It is intended to lay the technological foundation for a new trilogy. Cyberpunk 2 (Project Orion): Following the success of Phantom Liberty, the team in North America is being massively expanded to establish the IP as a permanent fixture alongside the Witcher franchise.

Following the success of Phantom Liberty, the team in North America is being massively expanded to establish the IP as a permanent fixture alongside the Witcher franchise. Project Hadar: With the start of work on this new IP, the studio is for the first time parting ways with external templates. It lays the foundation for a third pillar of its business, which will be entirely controlled in-house.

Safeguarding through record margins

CD Projekt's ability to invest these sums without the help of major publishers stems from the company's extreme profitability. With a net margin of over 60% projected for 2025, the company ranks among the most financially stable players in the industry.

Revenues will continue to be significantly driven by the lifecycle management of "The Witcher 3", which is due to be released later this year. new expansion is to be received, and “Cyberpunk 2077”, which will soon PSSR 2 support receives, driven. That is the ultimate reason to buy the game.

The port to the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025 proved to be a particularly sound strategic move. It opened up new customer segments for titles originally designed for high-end PCs. Combined with the revenue from franchise expansion (series, merchandising), which alone contributed 170 million PLN (approximately 46 million USD), the company's coffers are overflowing. Cash reserves amounted to 1,3 billion PLN – roughly 351 million USD – by the end of 2025.

Growth instead of stagnation

While large parts of the industry are shrinking due to layoffs, CD Projekt is using its capital for expansion. The investment of $138,5 million in a single year is a clear signal of its ambition to release two AAA titles in quick succession in the future. The risk is minimized by its enormous cash reserves and independence from lenders.

The conversion to US dollars truly brings the scale home: 138 million USD in pure development costs in a single year without a release is an unprecedented figure. For gamers, this means that CD Projekt RED has definitively joined the ranks of absolute mega-productions.

The challenge will be to maintain technical coherence despite the distribution across locations like Poland and the USA, and to avoid falling into the growth trap that some others have experienced. Unreal Engine 5 is the key lever for increasing the efficiency the studio needs to manage three large projects simultaneously.