Thief developer calls for AA focus: AAA budgets are ruining immersive sims

Randy Smith Evergreen speaks out against the bubble of multimillion dollar productions. The genre simply needs smaller budgets to survive in the long run.

The immersive sim genre has a huge problem with publishers' obsession with budgets. Randy Smith Evergreen, veteran behind classics like Thief and System Shock 2, sums up the predicament perfectly. The genre simply doesn't work as a gigantic AAA blockbuster. The target audience is clearly defined, but too small. Anyone trying to push a game of this type to the level of GTA 6 is driving the studio into the ground.

Publishers have overly high expectations.

He's not entirely wrong. Arkane perfectly illustrates the drama. Masterpieces like Dishonored 2 or Prey are considered financial failures by publishers despite their top-notch quality. The reason for this is completely unrealistic sales expectations. Arkane Austin was shut down after Redfall. An absolute disaster. The formula forces massive investments in graphics and worlds to compete against the mainstream. This is the genre's downfall.

"So it's not clear to me whether the immersive simulation game in the style of 'Thief' or 'Deus Ex', worth $3 million and planned for development in 2026, will sell in disproportionately different numbers than the $250 million game from a major studio. So I think this is an example of the direction the market is heading – or at least the direction I think it should be heading."

The solution lies in the AA (Advanced Gaming) range. Smith Evergreen sees the ideal budget for modern immersive sims as $3 to $10 million. Enough room for gameplay depth, systems, and player freedom, but without the pressure of having to sell five million units immediately.

More compact worlds, tough mechanics, focused gameplay. That's the salvation for the genre. Indie titles like Gloomwood have long shown how it's done. No more bloated AAA visuals.

Would you be willing to forgo high-end graphics if it meant we could finally get more gameplay freedom like in Deus Ex?