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THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2026: All highlights live from 21 pm

The THQ Nordic Digital Showcase takes place tonight. We'll be following the announcements, trailers, and gameplay reveals live for you starting at 9 PM.

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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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THQ Nordic is holding its annual digital showcase tonight at 21:00 PM CET. The stream will feature announcements and new trailers for upcoming projects directly from the publisher's portfolio.

THQ Nordic set the date for today, August 7th, some time ago. The showcase is known for its diverse mix of smaller titles and the publisher's larger franchises. Whether Darksiders 4 or entirely new IPs will be the focus remains to be seen. The company has so far remained silent about the specific agenda. Anything is possible.

The publisher is often known for experimentation and a nostalgic streak that appeals to many fans. Today we'll see if they maintain this course or if the Embracer Group's financial strategy has changed the pace of new announcements. A good showcase needs real gameplay, not pre-rendered trailers.

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Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
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As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to offer an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the industry.
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Christian Funk
7. August 2026 16: 24

Gothic 2 remake 😄

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