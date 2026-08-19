Tides of Annihilation: First hands-on reveals gameplay substance

In its first hands-on preview, Tides of Annihilation relies on a combination of classic sword slashes and summonable spectral knights, but reveals some serious weaknesses in its platforming.

Eclipse Glow Games' debut title is an action-adventure set in a ruined London, offering significantly more gameplay depth than initial trailers suggested. This is demonstrated in a two-hour hands-on session by IGN a current preview version.

Round Table as a Combo Extender

The combat system of protagonist Gwendolyn utilizes standard mechanics such as parries, dodges, and stagger finishers, but expands upon these with summonable spirits from the Arthurian legend. Two pairs of these knights can be equipped simultaneously via the D-pad and called upon mid-game. Lancelot teleports directly to the target, while Kay briefly freezes enemies, and Palamedes breaks enemy shields. This requires precise timing. Button-mashing only works against simple foes and is ineffective against the multi-stage boss battles.

Outside of combat, the Spectral Knights function as environmental tools. Archers string ziplines across chasms, while heavy units break down crumbling walls or lift gates. This suggests a classic Metroidvania structure that rewards targeted backtracking to previously visited areas.

Weaknesses in character physics

While the attacks are responsive and the animations flow smoothly, the movement controls are a letdown, according to IGN. Sprinting speed is barely distinguishable from walking. Jumps feel clunky due to overly strong gravity. The character lacks a proper twang for precise jumps, unnecessarily slowing down the otherwise fast-paced gameplay.

Technically, the test version on PC and current consoles already makes a solid impression. However, a release before mid-2027 is considered unlikely.

Tides of Annihilation doesn't appear to be a flashy graphics project, but rather delivers a well-thought-out, tactically flexible combat system. If Eclipse Glow Games improves the sluggish jumping and running physics before release, a mechanically strong action title is on the horizon.