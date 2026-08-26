Tides of Annihilation showcases Arthurian action at gamescom

A new trailer for "Tides of Annihilation" offers fresh insights into the dark blend of Arthurian legend and fantasy action. Starting tomorrow, the game can also be played for the first time on European soil in Hall 6.

"Tides of Annihilation" intertwines historical London with the legends surrounding Avalon. A mysterious fog has engulfed the city, and ghost knights challenge the protagonist, Gwendolyn. Guinevere takes on the role of mentor, bestowing upon Gwendolyn a sword that commands ten legendary Knights of the Round Table. The system sounds promising.

Summoning the knights directly impacts gameplay. Each companion brings unique abilities that come in handy both in combat and when solving puzzles amidst the ruins of London. Angela Sant'Albano has been confirmed as the voice of Gwendolyn. She most recently voiced Grace in "Resident Evil Requiem".

Tides of Annihilation at Gamescom

Those attending the event in Cologne can try out the demo in Hall 6 at booth B-050. The test version will be running on GeForce RTX 5080 hardware with DLSS 4.5 enabled. The release is planned for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The premise of summonable Knights of the Round Table offers gameplay depth, provided the balancing is right. Graphically and technically, the development studio is pulling out all the stops at the show. A solid showing at Opening Night Live. Not a blind buy, but definitely a contender for the wish list.

Which of the legendary Knights of the Round Table absolutely must be included as playable support in battle?