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Tides of Annihilation showcases Arthurian action at gamescom

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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New trailer for Tides of Annihilation revealed! All the info on the gamescom demo, the Round Table forces, and voice actress Angela Sant'Albano.

Tides Of Annihilation Gameplay

A new trailer for "Tides of Annihilation" offers fresh insights into the dark blend of Arthurian legend and fantasy action. Starting tomorrow, the game can also be played for the first time on European soil in Hall 6.

"Tides of Annihilation" intertwines historical London with the legends surrounding Avalon. A mysterious fog has engulfed the city, and ghost knights challenge the protagonist, Gwendolyn. Guinevere takes on the role of mentor, bestowing upon Gwendolyn a sword that commands ten legendary Knights of the Round Table. The system sounds promising.

Summoning the knights directly impacts gameplay. Each companion brings unique abilities that come in handy both in combat and when solving puzzles amidst the ruins of London. Angela Sant'Albano has been confirmed as the voice of Gwendolyn. She most recently voiced Grace in "Resident Evil Requiem".

Tides of Annihilation at Gamescom

Those attending the event in Cologne can try out the demo in Hall 6 at booth B-050. The test version will be running on GeForce RTX 5080 hardware with DLSS 4.5 enabled. The release is planned for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The premise of summonable Knights of the Round Table offers gameplay depth, provided the balancing is right. Graphically and technically, the development studio is pulling out all the stops at the show. A solid showing at Opening Night Live. Not a blind buy, but definitely a contender for the wish list.

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Tides Of Annihilation Gameplay
Tides of Annihilation: First hands-on reveals gameplay substance
Tides Of Annihilation Gameplay
London in ruins: Tides of Annihilation celebrates its European premiere at Gamescom 2026
Tides Of Annihilation Gameplay
Tides of Annihilation: Summer Hands-on & First Graphics Details

Which of the legendary Knights of the Round Table absolutely must be included as playable support in battle?

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