Tim Cook is leaving: Will John Ternus now turn Apple into a gaming platform?

Hardware expert John Ternus will become Apple's new CEO in early September 2026, succeeding Tim Cook after 15 years. For gamers, this change signals a strategic shift, as Ternus is considered the driving force behind the M-chip architecture and gaming hardware.

John Ternus, former head of hardware at Apple In September 2026, he will take over as CEO from 65-year-old Tim Cook, who will move to the board of directors. While Cook transformed the company into the world's most valuable corporation, Ternus represents the technological evolution that has recently pushed Apple increasingly towards AAA gaming and high-end performance.

Hardware focus displaces diplomacy

The change marks the end of the Cook era, which was characterized above all by logistical perfection and political tightrope walking. Ternus, on the other hand, is an engineer through and through. He was most recently responsible for the development of the AirPods and the scaling of Apple's silicon chips. His rise marks a new era: Apple will henceforth define itself more strongly by the technological superiority of its hardware than by purely service-based ecosystems.

As a result, Johny Srouji, the architect of Apple's in-house processors, also rose through the ranks and took over the leadership of the entire hardware division. This personnel constellation cemented Apple's independence from third-party suppliers like Intel and strengthened the vertical integration of hardware and software.

Gaming as a new core pillar of the strategy

For the gaming community, Ternus is the key figure. Under his leadership in the hardware division, the Game Porting Toolkit and hardware-accelerated ray tracing support were introduced in the M-series chips. While gaming under Cook often seemed like a profitable byproduct of Apple Arcade, Ternus is deeply rooted in the architecture that theoretically makes Apple devices competitors to dedicated gaming hardware.

M-Chip architecture: Ternus pushed the performance leaps that made native ports of titles like Resident Evil or Death Stranding on the iPhone and Mac possible in the first place.

Ternus pushed the performance leaps that made native ports of titles like Resident Evil or Death Stranding on the iPhone and Mac possible in the first place. VisionPro: As a co-developer of the headset, he represents the attempt to establish spatial gaming as a new segment.

As a co-developer of the headset, he represents the attempt to establish spatial gaming as a new segment. Controller integration: Improved support for DualSense and Xbox controllers in macOS and iOS fell within his tenure as head of hardware.

Comparing the eras, Steve Jobs was the visionary and Tim Cook the administrator and scaler. Ternus now has to prove that he can leverage the technological foundation to establish Apple as a serious force in the gaming sector. The infrastructure is in place thanks to the unified chip architecture across iPhone, iPad, and Mac. What has been missing so far is a clear commitment from top management to understand gaming not just as an App Store revenue stream, but as a driving force for hardware.

Tim Cook's departure is a watershed moment for the financial world, but an opportunity for gamers. John Ternus, a man who knows the hardware limitations and chip architecture inside and out, is taking the helm. It's likely that under his leadership, Apple will increase pressure on the gaming market and more aggressively pursue the integration of AAA titles. The question remains: Can Ternus finally convince development studios to treat the Mac and iPhone as their primary gaming platforms?