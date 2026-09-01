Tokyo in a double dose: Capcom and Konami present their own showcases

Capcom and Konami are using the days leading up to Tokyo Game Show 2026 for their own digital events, bringing with them some concrete announcements. While Capcom will deliver a 40-minute spotlight, Konami will present a concise press launch format.

Capcom with a broad front and Switch 2

Capcom kicks things off on September 16th at 16:00 PM CEST. The 40-minute livestream serves as the direct start to the trade show in Chiba and provides updates on six key titles.

The lineup clearly focuses on the next generation of Nintendo consoles. Alongside Dragon's Dogma II: Dark Arisen, PRAGMATA, and Onimusha: Way of the Sword, Mega Man: Dual Override is also on the list for the Switch 2. Monster Hunter Wilds expansion "Ascendance" completes the lineup, alongside the ever-popular Street Fighter 6.

Konami follows suit with Silent Hill and Castlevania

Konami isn't waiting until the trade show week. The "Konami Press Start" livestream will begin on September 3rd at 17:00 PM. It will last exactly 30 minutes and will immediately follow the State of Play presentation.

The focus is on Castlevania: Belmont's Curse, Silent Hill: Townfall, and the new title Rev. NOiR. The list is rounded out by eFootball: Kick-Off! and the mysterious Project Zircoin. Konami promises new gameplay footage and video messages from the development teams live during the stream.

That's a tight schedule for half an hour. Konami needs to get straight to the point without long speeches in order to fit the material in effectively.

Capcom has the more exciting lineup with its Nintendo Switch 2 support, while Konami has greater surprise potential with Silent Hill. The short timeframe of both streams doesn't allow for lengthy developer interviews.

Do you prefer Konami's 30-minute format with its focus on Silent Hill, or do you need Capcom's 40 minutes for solid gameplay?