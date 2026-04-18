Tokyo City in Forza Horizon 6: The virtual dream for JDM fans becomes reality

With the latest teaser for Tokyo City, Playground Games proves that Japan is not just a backdrop, but the mechanical heart of "Forza Horizon 6“ is. The level of detail of well-known hotspots promises the most authentic urban racing experience in the series to date.

The new trailer confirms that landmarks like the Shibuya Crossing and Tokyo Tower have been recreated with surgical precision. The integration of the Daikoku Parking Area, in particular, demonstrates that the developers have a deep understanding of real-world car culture – this place is the holy grail for tuners.

The level of detail in Tokyo City is not merely for show, but a consistent further development of the engine. Those who have been waiting for authentic Japanese flair will be satisfied on May 19th.