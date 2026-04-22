Tomb Raider: Catalyst – Is the next big Lara adventure in danger of being delayed until 2028?

The domino-like delays at Crystal Dynamics seem endless. If the new release date for the "Legacy of Atlantis" remake proves to be February 2027, then "Tomb Raider: Catalyst," originally planned for 2027, will likely be pushed back to 2028.

The rumor mill surrounding Lara Croft isn't just churning anymore, it's boiling over. According to the Instagram channel Tombs, Teas and Trauma, which cites sources close to Crystal Dynamics, a new trailer for "Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis" will be shown at the Summer Game Fest (June 5-9, 2026). The clip's bitter end: February 12, 2027 is supposedly the release date. official release date have been set.

The Catalyst consequence: 2028 as the new target?

Previously, “Tomb Raider Catalyst"Targeted for the end of 2027. But the logic of game development and marketing tells a different story. While Crystal Dynamics is working with two teams, supported by Flying Wild Hog for the remake, the strategic planning lies with Amazon Games."

Two reasons make 2028 almost certain for "Tomb Raider: Catalyst":

Avoid cannibalization: Amazon will hardly publish two full-price titles of the tomb raiderLaunching a new brand within a single calendar year would cause sales to interfere with each other.

Amazon will hardly publish two full-price titles of the tomb raiderLaunching a new brand within a single calendar year would cause sales to interfere with each other. Development buffer: Since both games are based on Unreal Engine 5 and share resources (such as motion capture and the new Lara model by Alix Wilton Regan), a backlog on the first project inevitably delays the finalization of the second.

This is particularly painful for players, as "Tomb Raider Catalyst" is the first game intended to unite the timelines of the original games and the reboot trilogy. We're talking about the "biggest Tomb Raider of all time," set in northern India. The fact that we now likely won't see this mammoth project until 2028 significantly dampens the anticipation.

The personnel decisions at Crystal Dynamics – the fourth wave of layoffs in twelve months – are taking their toll. They apparently lack the manpower to push two AAA titles across the finish line simultaneously without either of them suffering a drop in quality.

June brings the truth

The timing for the trailer at Summer Game Fest would be perfectly plausible. Geoff Keighley loves big world premieres, and the announcement of the remake's release would be a perfect "moment." While we'll finally get to see new gameplay in June, we'll also have to accept the departure from the 2026 release year and the original 2027 date.

The potential delay of "Tomb Raider Catalyst" to 2028 is the logical consequence of the remake's faltering schedule. It's the safer decision for quality, but a tough test of patience for the community. With each new announcement, the likelihood of us playing Catalyst before 2028 dwindles to almost nothing.

Can you live with a one-year release gap between the remake (2027) and Catalyst (2028), or will the brand lose its momentum due to these endless waits?