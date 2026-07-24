Tomb Raider Catalyst "officially" postponed to 2028

Amazon Game Studios will release Lara Croft's next major adventure in 2028. "Tomb Raider Catalyst," previously planned for 2027, has thus been delayed by another year.

Subordinate clause in podcast reveals new schedule

The confirmation didn't come via press release, but was casually dropped in an interview with the industry portal The Game Business. Amazon Games CEO Jeffrey Gattis sprach The discussion there was actually about the integration of the Luna cloud streaming service into Prime Video. When asked about the investment volume for AAA projects, Gattis cited specific annual figures for the Tomb Raider franchise.

“Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis” will be released on February 12, 2027. The main installment will follow in 2028. Amazon is thus pulling the plug on its release schedule. Catalyst, set in northern India and built on Unreal Engine 5, apparently needs more development time.

“We have of course announced the two ‘Tomb Raider’ titles. ‘Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis’ will be released on February 12th next year, and the next installment will follow in 2028. We are very much looking forward to it,” said Jeffrey Gatis.

Technical baggage and long development cycles

For the development studio Crystal Dynamics, the delay is yet another chapter in a troubled production history. Multiplatform releases for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and the Nintendo Switch 2 require enormous resources for optimizing Unreal Engine 5.

In the interview, Gattis emphasizes the company's long-term strategy. Amazon accepts long development times in order to firmly integrate brands like Tomb Raider into its own ecosystems such as Luna and Prime Video. Conversely, this means that an unfinished product doesn't fit into the marketing pipeline for the planned transmedia universe of games and series.

Objectively speaking, postponing the release until 2028 is the only sensible decision. A technical fiasco at launch would damage the franchise more permanently than another year of waiting. Those waiting for the series' new technical foundation will need patience. Furthermore, by 2028, the Switch 2 will have a larger installed base, allowing for more realistic optimization of a UE5 title than would be possible within the console's launch window.