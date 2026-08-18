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Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis replaces old stealth mechanics with slow-motion focus and crafting buffs.

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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The combat system in Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis brings back dual pistols, focus slow motion, and buff crafting. All the details for the 2027 release.

Tomb Raider LOA Art

Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog have created "Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis," a game that blends acrobatics, modernized twin pistols, and RPG systems. It is scheduled for release on February 12, 2027, for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2.

Zoom focus instead of cover shooter

The new combat system is centrally based on the so-called Focus Gauge. Every action – whether damage taken, hits dealt, or timed dodges – fills this gauge during combat. Once the segment is full, time can be slowed down. The developers use this mechanic specifically to translate the acrobatic jumps of the 1996 Lara Croft to modern controllers.

The arsenal comprises exactly four weapon types, each designed for fixed ranges. Shotguns cover close-quarters combat up to ten meters, submachine guns reach up to 15 meters, and assault rifles operate at distances up to 25 meters. The iconic twin pistols serve as the fourth option. They are of unlimited relevance: players can complete the entire game using only these standard weapons, though this significantly increases the difficulty.

Enemy patterns and survival buffs

According to the developers, combat is free of random elements. All enemies announce their attacks with clear movement patterns that must be learned and intercepted through observation. Fairness takes precedence over surprise. The balancing forces the player to precisely read attack windows instead of mindlessly whittle down hit points.

Progression is further enhanced by crafting and skill trees. Players process herbs and resources gathered in the areas into healing items or buff foods that grant temporary bonuses such as damage reduction and increased output. The distinction between pure action and light survival elements thus remains.

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Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis links movement to physics instead of automation

The return to acrobatic combat via a focus mechanic shows that Crystal Dynamics has abandoned the sluggish cover-shooter approach. Four weapons may seem spartan on paper, but they demand precise distance management instead of mindless loot grinding. When the acrobatic controls work smoothly on the controller, the system delivers the necessary depth. The option to finish the game using only dual pistols is a clear concession to veteran players. No frills, just tough mechanics.

GTA Pre-Order Release
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