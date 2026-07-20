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Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis links movement to physics instead of automation

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Tomb Raider Legacy Of Atlantis Release

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis brings back classic 90s acrobatics on February 12, 2027. Crystal Dynamics is removing climbing automation.

Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog are bringing back the classic grid-based acrobatic controls of the 90s to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch 2 with Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis on February 12, 2027.

The fourth episode of the developer documentary confirms the abandonment of the automated climbing system from the Reboot trilogy in favor of direct controller input.

Precise joysticks instead of automated climbing scripts

The core gameplay eschews the modern industry standard of characters magnetically sticking to edges. Every jump requires precise manual alignment using the analog joysticks. Lara Croft's movement repertoire once again includes dives, handstands on ledges, and side cartwheels for evasive maneuvers.

The developers have reactivated classic navigation elements such as crossbars, vertical masts, and the grappling hook. The animations determine the physics. The distance of a jump depends on the dynamics and timing of the takeoff, not on some invisible assist function. Misjudging the distance results in a fall. This principle forces constant player interaction, demanding concentration.

Organic navigation replaces colored climbing markers.

The level design avoids artificial visual aids like white borders or glowing HUD elements along the main path. Guidance through the game world is subtle, using geometric arrangements, specific color palettes, and wildlife to guide the player.

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Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis brings back the old climbing challenge

Fleeing birds or fish in bodies of water indicate accessible routes. Furthermore, the player character physically reacts to the environment. If movement stops for half a second, Lara Croft automatically turns her head to the next logical point of interaction or secret. The interface remains clean.

The shift from cinematic sandbox gameplay back to mechanical platforming is risky, but necessary. Modern action-adventure games have devalued the genre through the constant automation of movement. "Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis" demands mechanical skill with the controller from the player once again. This requires getting used to. For core gamers and fans of the original installments, however, this about-face represents a long-overdue focus on genuine gameplay.

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