Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis – New details on puzzles & traps

Crystal Dynamics is abandoning yellow markers and artificial clues in "Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis." In the fifth episode of their mini-documentary series, the developers offer deep insights into the design of the puzzles and traps. The goal: to create logically structured rooms that tell a story and encourage players to think for themselves again.

Anyone who's played an action-adventure game in recent years knows the problem. As soon as a puzzle appears, the player character shouts out the solution after five seconds, or yellow paint practically screams at you: "Climb up here!" "Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis" avoids this bad habit. No flashing symbols, no clumsy hints about deadly dangers. If you don't pay attention, you die.

This demands attention. And that's precisely where the developers want to focus. One gear puzzle, for example, requires maneuvering parts down a waterfall to unlock paths. The developers trust that we'll understand the problem before looking for the solution. This creates a genuine sense of accomplishment.

Mythology in Greece, mechanics in Egypt

What's particularly interesting is the difference between the individual regions. The puzzles aren't just mindlessly thrown together, but are adapted to the respective culture.

In Greece, mythology reigns supreme. The rooms are dedicated to individual gods. Hephaestus's room challenges us with fire and blacksmithing, while Poseidon's room, a gigantic area, explores the long-term effects of water.

Egypt strikes a completely different tone. Here, physics and mechanics reign supreme. Complex machinery and interconnected level architectures dominate the landscape. The highlight is a massive meta-puzzle: a single beam of light must be reflected piece by piece across the entire area to ultimately open the final gate. This makes Egypt feel like one giant, intricate puzzle.

Traps as deadly executioners

Traps in "Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis" are more than just obstacles. The developers aptly describe them as the game world's "executioners." The further you progress, the more deadly and precise the mechanisms become.

The team also pays meticulous attention to detail in the environmental design. Skeletons of failed adventurers aren't simply lying around as decoration. They serve as warnings. They show that others before Lara have already failed at these mechanics. This creates a tense atmosphere and makes it clear: one wrong step onto a pressure plate is all it takes.

The footage shown makes us incredibly eager for more. The developers' decision to forgo visual hand-holding and instead opt for organic room design is exactly the right move for the series. The clear separation between mythic areas and complex physics mechanics promises plenty of variety. If the balancing is right, we can expect an honest and challenging Tomb Raider.