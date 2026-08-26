Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis – New gameplay details from gamescom

New gameplay footage from Gamescom 2026 shows the remake of “Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis” in action and immediately illustrates how thoroughly Crystal Dynamics, together with developer fans from the community, is working on the overhaul.

In addition to a completely revamped visual presentation, puzzles, movement, and basic mechanics have been extensively modernized.

Puzzles with meaning and logic

The developers have systematically removed pointless video game logic from the ancient temples. Gear mechanisms and switches are no longer randomly placed in the remake, as every structure had a specific function in the ancient Inca culture of Peru. As a result, the game world feels like a deserted, isolated place, rather than a fenced-off theme park for archaeologists.

Those who venture into the ruins will experience a successful blend of familiar Tomb Raider feel and thoughtful world-building. An optional scanner provides deeper background information on the culture and, if needed, even offers hints for puzzles.

Those who ignore the modern bells and whistles can simply switch off the interface. Two pistols, no health bars – the old feeling remains tangible.

Movement and struggle for survival

Lara moves through the scenery with incredible dynamism. She sprints, climbs, and jumps with an ease that immediately evokes the best of the classic games. A new grappling hook noticeably expands her repertoire during climbing sections. Conversely, medipacks are no longer lying around in thousand-year-old tombs, because that would simply break the immersion. Not quite.

A flexible crafting system replaces the old loot boxes. Lara gathers resources directly in the areas to craft her own healing items and temporary buffs. Hardcore players can completely avoid these mechanics if they wish; the choice is entirely yours.

A lively dance against the T-Rex

The combat is also significantly more tactical. Enemies no longer blindly run into your muzzle flash, while Velociraptors now skillfully dodge, flank Lara, and force you into constant movement. A revised hit feedback system helps you take down the dinosaurs with precision. When a gauge fills up during combat, you activate a slow-motion mechanic for precise shots even during acrobatic maneuvers.

The legendary T-Rex appearance It remains the centerpiece of the shown sequence. The monster has green scales with yellow accents and modern feather elements. The fight resembles a choreographed dance. Lara dodges powerful bites, uses the environment to her advantage, and counters at the right moment.

The footage impressively demonstrates what a successful remake should look like today. The developers respect the 1996 original but consistently eliminate outdated design flaws. The gameplay feels fresh without betraying the series' identity. This is a real treat for both fans and newcomers.

What do you think about puzzle clues and crafting being purely optional – do you stick to the classic setup or do you use the new tools?