Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis – New Stealth & Hook Details

According to a recent leak, the release of "Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis" has been delayed until February 12, 2027. Information from a yet-to-be-released trailer suggests delays in the development process at Crystal Dynamics, but also reveals new details and various unfinished assets.

Between nostalgia and new mechanics

The leaks describe specific scenes from the video footage in question, reflecting the current state of development. The trailer reportedly begins with the familiar encounter between Lara Croft, Larson, and Jacqueline Natla in Calcutta. The mention of unfinished animation is noteworthy, supporting the theory that this is an internal "work-in-progress" clip.

Other content shown includes:

Peru section: Lara fights wolves in a military snowsuit. The outfit is said to be heavily based on the design of the upcoming [game title]. Amazon Prime series starring Sophie Turner be leaning against something.

Lara fights wolves in a military snowsuit. The outfit is said to be heavily based on the design of the upcoming [game title]. Amazon Prime series starring Sophie Turner be leaning against something. The Lost Valley: The iconic battles against Velociraptors are set to take place in a significantly enlarged, expansive game world.

The iconic battles against Velociraptors are set to take place in a significantly enlarged, expansive game world. Egypt: Scenes showcase the complex environments and Lara's returning acrobatic skills.

Stealth and the “Society of Raiders”

Of interest to fans of the 1996 original: The remake appears to be making significantly more substantial changes to the gameplay mechanics than previously thought. The leak mentions human enemies that were absent from these sections in the original. An improved stealth system, reminiscent of "Shadow of the Tomb Raider," is said to be implemented.

The report also covers the “Society of Raiders“– a group that could solidify the new, unified Tomb Raider universe. In terms of combat, dual-wielding will be retained, while the grappling hook from the Tomb Raider Legends era now takes over the function of the climbing axes from the reboot trilogy.”

Although Crystal Dynamics hasn't officially confirmed the new release date, a delay fits the overall picture. While 2026 marks the series' 30th anniversary, reports of layoffs at the developer and their concurrent work on Tomb Raider: Catalyst (also planned for 2027) make a spring 2027 release plausible. The date, February 12th, is also no coincidence: it's Lara Croft's official birthday – a classic marketing date for the franchise.

A remaster of the LAU trilogy for the anniversary?

Parallel to the rumors of a delay for "Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis", there are increasing indications of another project: Aspyr is said to be working on a remaster of the LAU trilogy (Legend, Anniversary, Underworld) in time for the 30th anniversary of the brand.

The source "Society of Raiders," which has a history of accurate leaks, supports this assumption. The theory is further bolstered by official social media activity: The official Tomb Raider account recently highlighted the 20th anniversary of Legend and details about Underworld. For players, this would mean that the gap until the next major release in 2027 could be filled with technically enhanced versions of the action-adventure classics from the pre-2013 reboot era.