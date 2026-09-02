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Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis features Jacqueline Natla in Episode 7 of the documentary series

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Crystal Dynamics features Jacqueline Natla in episode 7 of Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis. All the details on the role, voice actress, and the 2027 release.

Tomb Raider Legacy Of Atlantis 1

Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog have released the seventh episode of their developer documentary for “Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis”.

The focus is on the return of the iconic antagonist Jacqueline Natla, voiced and played by Adrienne Wilkinson. The game will be released on February 12, 2027 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and Nintendo Switch 2.

Silent anger instead of loud shouting

Adrienne Wilkinson brings a thoughtful touch to the role of the Atlanticist. Natla doesn't act as a stereotypical villain with loud bluster. Her aggression is expressed in subtle nuances, controlled breathing, and focused glances. While Lara Croft is direct and charismatic in combat, Natla plans every move meticulously in advance. She doesn't negotiate.

The developers portray Natla as a direct antagonist who challenges Croft on both an emotional and tactical level. She is accustomed to men who obey her unconditionally. Croft is the only exception who dares to stand up to Natla. This underestimation proves fatal for the businesswoman. Internally, the team describes Natla as a wounded woman whose past scars serve as the daily fuel for her relentless energy.

Calculation beats muscle power

The approach of defining Natla not through blunt violence, but through quiet dominance, works. Anyone who builds a threat solely through sheer volume usually fails in the end due to a lack of credibility. Wilkinson gives the character just the right amount of menace, which suits a high-quality remake well.

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Does a quiet, calculating villain like Natla scare you more than an opponent who immediately resorts to violence?

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