Dead drives, saved licenses: How console discs are running out of material

There's more to Microsoft's announcement of its disc-to-digital feature than just user-friendliness. Suppliers are already noticeably reducing the production of optical drives.

Jez Corden of Windows Central reveals what hardware manufacturers are keeping quiet about: the supply chain for optical console drives is collapsing. Microsoft mentioned months ago just how difficult procurement has become. Production lines worldwide are being converted to more profitable components. Demand for physical drives simply isn't enough to sustain mass production.

Sony plans to completely abandon discs by 2028. Microsoft is anticipating this development out of necessity. If affordable drives can no longer be installed in the next generation of hardware, millions of physical collections will need a digital alternative.

Disc-to-digital as a technical stopgap

The program, which starts on August 31, 2026 for Insiders transforms physical Xbox One and Series X discs into true digital licenses in your Microsoft account. The process requires inserting the disc into an existing device once. After that, Xbox Play Anywhere and cloud gaming will work without a disc in the drive.

This step differs fundamentally from previous licensing models. The converted license remains firmly linked to the account and is easy to use. Microsoft thus eliminates its dependence on wear-prone laser units and discontinued components.

The omission of the drive is not a voluntary design choice. It is an economic necessity for component manufacturers. Microsoft's license conversion provides a pragmatic interface to preserve physical libraries on purely digital consoles. Physical media is not dying out due to consumer demand, but rather due to the production costs of its readers.