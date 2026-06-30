Despite the lack of a disc, the game is sold out: German GTA 6 pre-order customers ignore the retailer fiasco.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is breaking German pre-sale records. Despite the box containing only a download code, Amazon and Coolblue are reporting initial sell-outs for the PS5.

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Mark Tomson
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ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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GTA 6 No Disc Box

Physical retailers will lose their most important source of income due to the purely digital code delivery of “GTA 6” on November 19, 2026, but the German market is currently completely overriding these US analyses.

The plastic case without Blu-ray is already completely sold out at major retailers like Amazon and Coolblue in Germany just a few days after the pre-order start.

The paradox of the German collecting instinct

US reports and internal accounts from GameStop employees on Reddit paint a picture of an absolute disaster for brick-and-mortar retail. Frustrated customers turn around at the checkout as soon as they learn that the standard edition, priced at $79,99, contains only printed cardboard. That may be true for North America. In Germany, this logic simply doesn't apply.

The German gaming community traditionally clings to the physical market like almost no other region worldwide. The fact that Rockstar Games is releasing the pre-download boxes without physical media to retailers on November 12th hasn't slowed the demand in the slightest. For German collectors, value is primarily defined by having a box on their shelf, not by the pressed piece of polycarbonate inside.

Anyone who wants to own the case on release day currently has to wait for remaining MediaMarkt stock Or switch to Otto. Amazon is no longer accepting reservations until further notice. The market regulates itself through hype, not through the medium.

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Ice-cold risk management beats trading margin

The decision to forgo a disc isn't a logistical oversight, but rather a strategic risk management strategy by publisher Take-Two. With a budget estimated by industry insiders at up to $1,5 billion, Rockstar is minimizing the risk of premature street date breaches and video leaks online to precisely zero. No logistics personnel or warehouse workers worldwide can unlock the game before the global server launch on November 19th.

That this strategy is hurting retailers is a side effect that top management is consciously accepting. Without physical media, the system of in-store pre-orders, high-margin trade-ins, and extended warranties for scratched discs completely collapses.

At the same time, the lucrative business is migrating to digital platforms. The €99,99 Ultimate Edition It is available digitally exclusively through the Sony and Microsoft storefronts from the outset. The publisher maximizes its profit margin per unit sold and relegates the traditional retailer to a supporting role.

Hardware crisis meets software tsunami

The real threat to the ecosystem doesn't lie with the medium itself, but rather with the console hardware supply chain. The global semiconductor market is suffering massively from the enormous demand for AI components. The resulting shortage of memory chips has already led to noticeable price increases for Xbox and PlayStation consoles this year.

Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki emphasized that PlayStation 5 unit sales are contractually guaranteed until the end of the year, but the buffer for the surge expected with the GTA launch is minimal. If hardware production stagnates in the fall due to the component crisis, the planned hardware boost from the game will be wasted. Leading retailers are already warning of massive supply shortages in time for the November launch. A potential buyer without a console generates no software revenue. That's the real risk.

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VIA:Polygon
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Vadim Groth
30. June 2026 19: 26

I would have preferred the game on CD, but unfortunately that won't be available. I think it has to do with logistics; if the game gets 100 million pre-orders and it might not be delivered on time or could sell out, it's still available in the store without any limit.

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Jan Steitz
30. June 2026 20: 00
Reply to  Vadim Groth

Vadim Groth: One could lend it to someone or even sell it to them...

That would bring them much less money. That's all.

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French
30. June 2026 23: 50
Reply to  Vadim Groth

Then you either wait or buy it in the store. But not offering it at all is just awful.

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Rick72
30. June 2026 17: 47

"Anyone who wants to own the case on release day"
Probably difficult on the day of release.
Back when I used to burn movies, I'd get the cover from the internet, print it out, put it in a blank case, and that was it.

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