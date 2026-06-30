Turok: Origins: New gameplay trailer confirms fall release

Saber Interactive and Universal Products & Experiences today released a new gameplay trailer for "Turok: Origins". The furious sci-fi shooter is scheduled for release this fall on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch 2.

The trailer showcases a blend of first-person and third-person action. Players take on the role of the mystical Turok Order to save the "Lost Lands" from dinosaurs and an alien threat. The game can be played entirely solo or in online co-op with friends. Saber is clearly focused on speed, and that much is immediately apparent.

Real gameplay and co-op action

The arsenal ranges from classic bows and shotguns to plasma rifles and experimental alien tech. Weapons can be upgraded as you progress through the game. Additionally, you collect Echoes to unlock powerful abilities and customize your fighting style. The worlds feature jungles, ruins, and alien landscapes. Graphically, the visuals look solid, although the final polish is still pending.

Turok's return was long overdue. The combination of dinosaurs, aliens, and the switching between first-person and third-person perspectives sounds promising on paper. Saber Interactive has proven time and again that they can make shooters. The focus on online co-op could give the somewhat dated franchise just the modern makeover it needs. A fall release is incredibly ambitious. We'll see if they can keep up the pace.

Do you think the upgrade system with the Echo abilities suits Turok, or would you have preferred a purely classic, straightforward movement system without sci-fi powers?