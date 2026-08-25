Latest

Turok: Origins – Release postponed to spring 2027, new story trailer

Mark Avatar 2026
By
Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
Follow:
2 MinRead
No comments

Turok: Origins will be released in spring 2027 for PS5, Xbox, Switch 2 and PC. Sabre Interactive will showcase a story trailer and demo at Gamescom 2026.

Turok Origins

Sabre Interactive has postponed the co-op shooter "Turok: Origins" to spring 2027, abandoning a release this year. The title will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. As consolation, a story trailer has been released.

The story trailer shown at Gamescom establishes the new release window. Sabre Interactive has not yet given a specific date.

The developers will use Gamescom 2026 to present a first playable version at the Xbox booth in Hall 7. This timing indicates delays in the final polish. The time buffer after the trade show appearance is at least six months.

Details on gameplay and lore

The game features a combination of solo mode and online co-op. Players take on the role of a warrior of the "Order of the Turok" to defend humanity against the alien race of the Xenia.

The setting is the "Lost Lands," an environment of ancient ruins and alien-like landscapes. Enemies include dinosaurs, alien units, and boss enemies. The arsenal ranges from bows and shotguns to sniper rifles and experimental alien technology.

More Read

Clive Barker's Hellraiser Revival
Hellraiser: Revival refuses pre-sale in Germany
John Wick Game
Saber Interactive: Release update for Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 3 & John Wick: The Game
knights of the old republic remake
KOTOR Remake: Reveal after three years of development, restart reportedly imminent

An upgrade system operates using so-called Echoes. This resource unlocks abilities to customize your combat style. The mechanics are reminiscent of classic loot shooter structures. You can find out more in our [article/section/etc.]. Gamescom preview at the time.

Saber Interactive is buying itself time by delaying the release to 2027. The confirmation of the Nintendo Switch 2 as the target platform highlights the technical range the studio needs to cover. The footage shown suggests solid, standard mechanics. Whether the blend of dinosaur hunting and sci-fi arsenal can hold its own against established co-op competition will depend on the balancing of abilities and performance on the less powerful target systems.

Tagged:
Share This Article

Community Talk

Subscribe
Notify me
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted

The Trends

GTA 6 price drop: Amazon lowers the pre-order price of the PS5 boxed version to €63

GTA 6 is already available on Amazon for the PS5 for €63,20…

14 comments

GTA 6 leaks escalate: Hackers demand absurd launch demo in front of Rockstar Games offices

New leaks about GTA 6: The hacker group Cyberleek is monetizing data and demanding…

No comments

Once Human storms the consoles with 120 FPS and full cross-save.

Once Human arrives on consoles on August 25th. All the info on 4K,…

3 comments

You Might Also Like