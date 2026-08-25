Turok: Origins – Release postponed to spring 2027, new story trailer

Sabre Interactive has postponed the co-op shooter "Turok: Origins" to spring 2027, abandoning a release this year. The title will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. As consolation, a story trailer has been released.

The story trailer shown at Gamescom establishes the new release window. Sabre Interactive has not yet given a specific date.

The developers will use Gamescom 2026 to present a first playable version at the Xbox booth in Hall 7. This timing indicates delays in the final polish. The time buffer after the trade show appearance is at least six months.

Details on gameplay and lore

The game features a combination of solo mode and online co-op. Players take on the role of a warrior of the "Order of the Turok" to defend humanity against the alien race of the Xenia.

The setting is the "Lost Lands," an environment of ancient ruins and alien-like landscapes. Enemies include dinosaurs, alien units, and boss enemies. The arsenal ranges from bows and shotguns to sniper rifles and experimental alien technology.

An upgrade system operates using so-called Echoes. This resource unlocks abilities to customize your combat style. The mechanics are reminiscent of classic loot shooter structures. You can find out more in our [article/section/etc.]. Gamescom preview at the time.

Saber Interactive is buying itself time by delaying the release to 2027. The confirmation of the Nintendo Switch 2 as the target platform highlights the technical range the studio needs to cover. The footage shown suggests solid, standard mechanics. Whether the blend of dinosaur hunting and sci-fi arsenal can hold its own against established co-op competition will depend on the balancing of abilities and performance on the less powerful target systems.