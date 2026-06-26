US market data: Massive drops in sales figures for PS5 and Xbox Series

Recent price increases for next-gen consoles have led to the worst hardware sales figures in history for Microsoft and Sony in the US market in May 2026.

According to recent data from market research company Circana, the Xbox Series X|S recorded its weakest May ever, while the PlayStation 5 fell back to the level of the year 2000, when consoles were scarce.

Drastic price increases are strangling the hardware market.

The average retail price for gaming hardware in the US rose 14 percent year-over-year to $502. The PlayStation 5 saw a significant price increase of 33 percent, pushing the average price above $672. Microsoft's Xbox Series X saw a 22 percent rise, averaging $524. This will be followed by another price increase of up to $150 on August 1st.

This aggressive pricing strategy is having a direct and drastic impact on sales figures. Sony's PlayStation 5 saw a massive 58 percent drop in unit sales year-on-year. Simultaneously, hardware revenue plummeted by 43 percent. This is an unprecedented collapse for a platform mid-life.

Microsoft's paradoxical revenue mathematics

Microsoft's Circana analysis presents a mathematical paradox. Xbox console sales fell by 12 percent in May. Despite this decline, pure hardware revenue rose by 7 percent during the same period.

Higher margins per unit compensate for declining buyer interest. While this fills the coffers in the short term, it masks a structural problem. Microsoft is generating more revenue with fewer customers. This is a dangerous course for the ecosystem. In the long run, these players will be missing from software and subscription sales. The Xbox Series will therefore remain a stable, but lagging, third-place player in the US market.

Nintendo continues to dominate unfazed with the Switch 2

While traditional home consoles are suffering from rising prices, Nintendo is running away with it. The Nintendo Switch 2 was the undisputed leader in both units sold and revenue in May and remains the best-selling platform of 2026 so far. But even here, price increases are on the horizon.

After exactly 12 months on the US market, the Switch 2 has sold 5,9 million units. This makes it the second-fastest-selling gaming hardware product in US history, surpassed only by the legendary Game Boy Advance with 6,5 million units in its first year. Since the announced price increase for the Switch 2 doesn't take effect until September 1st, Nintendo's momentum remains unbroken for now.

Software charts show strong new entrants

In stark contrast to the hardware crisis, the software sector is proving resilient. Total spending on games rose by one percent year-on-year.

The James Bond thriller "007 First Light" debuted as the highest-grossing title of May in the US and also secured the number one spot on PlayStation platforms. Following behind were "Forza Horizon 6," which simultaneously held the top spot on Xbox and PC, and "LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight." "Resident Evil Requiem" remains the best-selling game of 2026.