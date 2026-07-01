Ubisoft brings in 2K co-founder Christoph Hartmann for Tom Clancy franchises

Former 2K Games president Christoph Hartmann will now head Ubisoft's newly founded division "Creative House 2", which is responsible for brands such as The Division, Ghost Recon and Splinter Cell.

Hartmann is thus joining the French publisher at a critical time, after Ubisoft announced a major restructuring into five independent development areas at the beginning of the year.

The focus of Creative House 2

Ubisoft's second creative division focuses on brands with an emphasis on competitive, cooperative, and tactical gameplay. In addition to the established Tom Clancy series, the free-to-play MOBA March of Giants, acquired last December, will also be housed in this division. Development is distributed across the core studios Massive, Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft Paris, and Ubisoft Toronto.

Hartmann brings decades of experience in building long-lasting franchises to this task. In the 90s, he oversaw the launch of the first Grand Theft Auto games at BMG Interactive before co-founding 2K Games in 2005, where he established brands like BioShock, Borderlands, and Mafia until 2017. These are proven blueprints. Ubisoft needs precisely this structure.

Strategic reorganization instead of creative arbitrariness

This personnel change is a direct result of an internal crisis. Ubisoft is responding to increasing criticism of its overly structured, formulaic game development process with the creation of Creative Houses. Assigning fixed brand clusters to specific managers is intended to shorten decision-making processes and give the profiles of individual brands a sharper focus.

“Christoph is exactly the kind of leader we needed for Creative House 2 – a passionate gamer with a proven ability to get the best out of creative teams and build franchises that last,” explained Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot made the move.

Hartmann himself makes a similar point, but primarily refers to the development teams in the studios: "With Creative House 2, we are giving them the structure, support, and vision to go further, to create the kind of intense, unforgettable experiences that remind players why they fell in love with games in the first place."

For players, this personnel change means no immediate change, but strategically it offers hope for improvement. The Tom Clancy brands have recently suffered from identity issues and unclear directions between hardcore tactics and service-game monetization.

Hartmann proved at 2K that he can successfully position both narratively compelling single-player games (BioShock) and repetitive, long-running co-op hits (Borderlands) in the market. Whether he can maintain this balance within the rigid Ubisoft structure remains to be seen in the next iterations of Splinter Cell and The Division. The potential is there.