Ubisoft announces Rainbow Six Tactics: Turn-based strategy instead of FPS hectic gameplay.

With "Rainbow Six Tactics," Ubisoft departs from the classic first-person shooter genre and opts for turn-based single-player strategy. Developed by Ubisoft Paris, the game will be released for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, GeForce Now, and Blacknut.

The brand is seeking salvation in a niche market.

Ubisoft Paris is stripping its flagship tactical title of its first-person perspective. "Rainbow Six Tactics" shifts the action to a turn-based chessboard in the spirit of XCOM. For the first time, players directly step into the role of Commander Six.

The loop remains classic: expand your base, gather reconnaissance, equip your four-person squad, and then head into the field. Fifteen familiar operators from "Rainbow Six Siege" are available, each with their own individual skill trees. On the battlefield, cover, gadgets, and lines of sight are crucial. Environmental destruction is still present: walls can be blown up at the touch of a button with a synchronized breach, briefly suspending the turn-based gameplay. Ubisoft promises dozens of missions worldwide. A specific release date is not yet available.

The formula is familiar. The genre is narrowly defined.

Back to the tactical roots without the live service baggage.

The switch to a single-player turn-based strategy game is a calculated move. "Rainbow Six Siege" has been catering to the eSports audience for years. Tactics is aimed at veterans of the original novels and classic tactical shooters who found the pace of modern multiplayer games too hectic. The decision to forgo a purely live-service structure demonstrates that Ubisoft needs to attract new audiences to the brand. Success hinges on the precision of the AI ​​mechanics. Turn-based strategy games are unforgiving of poor balancing.

For gamers, this announcement means one thing above all: a slowdown. Those who appreciate in-depth planning and complex turn-based combat will find new content with a familiar license. Shooter fans, however, will move on.