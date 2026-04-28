Prince of Persia: Is the Lost Crown team developing the next 3D adventure?

Ubisoft Montpellier is working on an unannounced project based on Unreal Engine 5, which, according to current industry developments, could be a new 3D Prince of Persia. A new job posting for a "Technical Director – Level Design" confirms that the game is in an early concept phase and is being led by an experienced senior team.

The job description is a clear indication of the studio's technical realignment. While Ubisoft Montpellier still used its internal engine for the 2D Metroidvania "Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown," the new project explicitly seeks experts in Unreal Engine 5.

The new Technical Director will be responsible for validating mechanics and design intentions directly within UE5. This decision to forgo in-house engines like Snowdrop or Anvil suggests that Ubisoft is relying on the specialized graphics features and more efficient workflow of the Unreal Engine for this project, in order to optimize development time.

Why some things point to a new Prince of Persia

Signs of the Prince's return are mounting, especially after the internal restructuring at Ubisoft. Following the initial disbanding of the team behind "Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown," evidence is increasingly pointing to a regrouping within "Creative House 4." This department is traditionally responsible for franchises like Prince of Persia and Rayman.

Since the franchise has regained momentum after the critical success of the last installment, a large-scale 3D project is the logical next step. The requirements for level design and the choice of a modern 3D engine clearly argue against another 2D project.

After the lengthy remake of “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time“was constantly struggling with problems, and ultimately pulped Given the recent developments, the new project in Montpellier feels like a necessary breakthrough. Assigning the team that successfully modernized the series' DNA to a UE5 project is a strategic course correction. It's an opportunity to bring Prince of Persia technically and gameplay-wise into the current console generation, free from the burden of outdated code frameworks.

Objectively speaking, this is the best news for fans in years. Ubisoft Montpellier has proven they can prioritize gameplay over formulaic constraints. The use of Unreal Engine 5 promises visual quality that should significantly surpass previous titles in the series. However, since the project is still in the early concept phase, a release in the near future is not expected. Players should prepare for a completely new 3D adventure that fully utilizes the technical standards of modern action-adventure games.